MPs seek greater transparency on sale of passports

February 26th, 2018 Cyprus 13 comments

MPs seek greater transparency on sale of passports

Lawmakers on Monday jumped on official data regarding the number of people acquiring Cypriot nationality through the citizenship-through-investment scheme, claiming the programme has spun out of control.

Interior ministry officials were informing MPs that, from 2008 to the present day, naturalisations granted to persons through the investment scheme came to 3,336.

Of these, 1685 cases related to the investors themselves, and 1651 to members of their family – spouses, children and parents.

Meanwhile since 2001 the number of Cypriot passports granted to foreign nationals via the ‘normal’ process (marriage, etc) amounted to 5,848.

The numbers caused a number of MPs to decry the fact that the citizenship-through-investment scheme has become the norm rather than the exception.

The issue was being discussed at the House interior affairs committee, where Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis has tabled a bill aimed at bringing more transparency to the process.

The bill provides for the publication in the government gazette of the names of foreign nationals who have received Cypriot nationality either through the investment scheme or for special reasons.

Perdikis said also he planned to insert another provision where the government’s citizenship-through-investment schemes would require parliamentary approval.

“Yes we want to have investors in Cyprus, but this should be done very carefully and without excesses,” he told reporters.

For his part Akel MP Giorgos Georgiou said the house committee will next be seeking detailed data on which law firms, audit firms and construction companies have been involved in the citizenship-through-investment scheme.

 

Print Friendly
  • Anon

    Greek Cypriots have spent the past century trying to take the higher moral ground on who should own a Cyprus identity …
    And then they offer a passport for sale ?
    Hypocrisy runs deep in this crooked establishment .

  • Costas Apacket

    Money – the new Cypriot deity, to be worshipped at all times.

    • Barry White

      I suppose that Prez Nik won’t be driving the money changers out of the Temple?

  • JS Gost

    With most MP’s being lawyers as well, I am sure they want to use this data to gain more control of this money making process.

    • Barry White

      The information will be in the end private so that only the usual suspects will see it. The main purpose will be so that the lawyers will be able to compare who in the CBA is getting more than they do.

      • almostbroke

        Gee Barry ! I was hope to see where ‘the daughters ‘ appeared on the lawyer list of ‘facilitators ‘ , near the top I suspect !!

        • Barry White

          We are but mere mortals, almostbroke. I am sure that the girls have done well.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    我们只需要鱼和薯条

    • Harry

      Oh yes.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    All just hot air. They’ll accept the money wherever and whomever it comes from. Money talks here, not due process and fairness.

  • almostbroke

    Detailed data in relation to law firms , audit firms and construction firms being published in relation ‘passports for investment ‘ scheme ! But will it happen !

  • CloudCatcher

    Lawmakers (if at all interested) should ask why it takes substatially longer for citizenship via the ‘normal’ process (years) rather than via the ‘citizenship-through-investment’ process’ (months).
    Surely the ‘normal’ process should at least be as fast, if not faster? as the ‘investment’ process should require the same (but probably more) documentation? .. but of course the ‘normal’ process does not involve so much money and such important ‘friends’ :))

    • peemdubya

      Totally agree, disgusting state of affairs.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close