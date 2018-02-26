Dog attack possible cause of woman’s death (Updated)

Police investigating the death of a 46-year-old Bulgarian woman in Paphos last week have also turned their attention to packs of stray dogs roaming the area, reports said on Monday.

Petrana Milkova was found seriously injured in a potato field in Yeroskipou last Thursday lunchtime and died on her way to hospital.

According to the post mortem, she died from haemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

Police have inspected a large number of farming equipment and questioned farmers in the area but so far they are none the wiser as to how the woman died.

Reports on Monday said they were also looking into the possibility that the woman had been attacked by stray dogs.

Police were told that stray dogs have been seen in the area while many farmers were also dog owners.

Reports said a number of the owners have been summoned to Paphos CID for questioning.

The unfortunate woman had come to Paphos four days before her fatal injury with her partner, 46-year-old Ivan Ivanov, from Bulgaria. They were both looking for work.

Ivanov told police he had gone to work in the morning at a plant nursery while his partner told him she was planning to go out at around 10am in search of a job.

But in the afternoon the police called him to let him know she had died. The man said he was told that his partner was seen alive at around 11.10am walking in the area where she was later found injured.

She was spotted lying in the field at lunchtime by a passer-by, who called an ambulance.

At the time, Milkova was still alive, but in severe pain.

She was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The woman has a daughter who lives in Germany and a son in Bulgaria from her first marriage.

Ivanov appealed for financial help so that he could fly her body to Bulgaria and arrange for her funeral.