Parents of dead baby arrested

Police in Paphos on Monday arrested the parents of a three-month-old baby who died from head injuries last week after suffering a fall.

The 29-year-old parents had said that the baby had fallen off the sofa three days before they sought medical assistance, but police are now investigating whether he had been hit before.

The baby had been taken to Paphos hospital last Monday in a comatose state. Doctors found he had ingested his vomit and had no pulse but they managed to resuscitate him 45 minutes later and decided to transfer him to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia.

A head scan showed brain injury and an epidural hematoma.

The infant died on Thursday. A post mortem showed that the baby had died from his head injuries.

The mother had told police initially that the baby fell and hit his head three days earlier but no one was concerned until he started vomiting.

The family has two more children aged three and 13 who have been put in the case of the welfare office.