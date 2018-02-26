No sign of foul play so far in court blaze (Update3)

A fire caused extensive damage to one of the buildings of the Nicosia district court on Monday forcing authorities to suspend all hearings for the next week, as investigators tried to find the cause of the blaze.

Fire service chief Marcos Trangolas said no visible signs of foul play have been found so far but he added that the investigation continued and nothing could be ruled out.

Trangolas said investigators have inspected the interior of the building and the floor, after clearing the debris. Some materials have been sent for further tests, he said.

Concerns were voiced earlier that evidence linked to various cases could have been destroyed in the blaze.

A blast was heard around the time of the incident, but authorities are not yet certain whether it came before or after the fire.

The fire service was scrambled to the scene at around 2.50am after the alarm went off and police officers serving at the nearby Ledra Palace checkpoint notified the department of the blaze.

Two engines were dispatched from Paphos Gate station, which is also near, and one from Acropolis. The fire was brought under control at 4.40am.

The fire started on the first floor of building four, which also houses the district’s criminal court.

Police and fire investigators examined the scene, which was strewn with broken glass and other debris.

All civil and criminal cases before the district courts were postponed for next week.

Among those is the case before the criminal court relating to the alleged bribery of the former head of the Central Bank to turn the blind eye to the takeover of Laiki Bank by the late Greek businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos, which has been scheduled for Monday.

The Supreme Court said it has asked to be briefed about the situation from the chief of police.

Pending that, the head of the administration has been instructed to put measures in place to tackle the practical problems created by the incident.

The chairman of the bar association Doros Ioannides stressed that the building was unsuitable with no security whatsoever.

Speaking on Active radio, he said the courts have been left unguarded for years, adding that it would be a blow to justice if the blast was the result of a deliberate act.

The scene was visited by Attorney-general Costas Clerides and senior police official Christakis Mavris in the morning.