A rocking, blue sound

Few Greek bands really know how to rock a song and a stage, probably because most of them are more on the pop sides of things. But even if there were lots of Greek rock bands to choose from the band Mple (blue) would still have a fan base that any would be jealous of.

Lead singer Georgia Kefala will be hitting those high notes while the other three band members will complete the rocking sound on Saturday at Koursaros Rock Bar in Paralimni.

The band came together in 1996 with George Papapostolou on guitar, sax and vocals and George Parodis on lyrics. Mple’s first studio album Enhes (with lead singer Theodosia Tsatsou) set the tone for their dark and introspective sound. This album launched the band into instant success.

The act was like nothing Greece had ever experienced before, and some say has never experienced since. The next album saw a change in lead vocalist, with Kefala now providing the band with a rougher vocal sound.

Eight albums later – the last one released in 2015 – and Mple is still climbing the charts and getting fans to come back for more, over and over again.

Mple Unplugged

Live performance by the Greek band. March 3. Koursaros Rock Bar, 98 Pernera, Paralimni, Famagusta. 10pm. Tel: 99-852419