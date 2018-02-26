Serious child road injuries drop 9 per cent

Cyprus is among the three European countries with the highest reduction in the number of recorded serious child road injuries since 2006, according to a just-released survey by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC).

With a 9 per cent drop in such incidents, Cyprus has used several ways to ensure the safety of children, among them encouraging the use of child seats by lowering VAT, one of only four countries to do so, the PIN Flash Report 34 said.

“Just a few EU member states took advantage of the possibility to reduce VAT for child restraints and make them more affordable for all parents. The VAT level for child seats in Portugal and the UK is 5 per cent, in Cyprus and Poland 8 per cent, in Croatia 13 per cent. To ETSC’s knowledge, other EU countries have not introduced a VAT reduction for child restraints,” the report says.

According to George Morfakis, PIN national expert in Cyprus, there are still challenges to ensure children can safely move around in Cyprus. He reported walking and cycling to school is mildly encouraged in Cyprus through health education in public schools which is compulsory from the ages of five to 14.

Children also get to visit a realistic, to-scale road safety park where they also receive a cycle helmet, cycling training and workshops organised by nongovernmental organisations.

“The encouragement is mild, because there are still safety problems on the roads for young pedestrians and cyclists. Namely, limited footway and cycleway networks, widespread illegal parking and unsafe driver behaviour,” Morfakis concluded.

According to the PIN report, over 11,000 children up to the age of 14 were seriously injured in 22 EU countries in 2016, based on current national definitions of serious road injuries. Serious child road traffic injuries account for around 6 per cent of all serious road traffic injuries in the EU.