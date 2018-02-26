U.N. chief calls for new push to rid the world of nuclear weapons

February 26th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, World 7 comments

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for a new global effort to get rid of nuclear weapons but said many states still wrongly think they make the world safer.

Officials and experts told Reuters earlier this month that Guterres was planning such an initiative, but a U.S. official said at the time that nuclear disarmament was an “aspirational goal” only and warned against any bold initiative.

“There is great and justified anxiety around the world about the threat of nuclear war,” Guterres told diplomats at the Conference on Disarmament, a long-stalemated forum at the United Nations complex in Geneva.

“Countries persist in clinging to the fallacious idea that nuclear arms make the world safer … At the global level, we must work towards forging a new momentum on eliminating nuclear weapons,” Guterres said.

He called for an urgent and wide-ranging arms control effort, not only for nuclear arms but also conventional and next generation weapons.

“We need to examine the potential risks and challenges posed by the weapons of the future. This includes the relationship between new technologies – autonomous and unmanned weapons, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and space-based systems – and international humanitarian and human rights law.”

There are currently around 150,000 nuclear weapons worldwide and the arms trade is flourishing more than at any time since the Cold war, with $1.5 trillion of spending annually, he said.

Taboos on nuclear tests and chemical weapons usage were under threat, he added, while talk of tactical nuclear weapons was leading in an extremely dangerous direction.

“Each (poison) gas attack, each nuclear test, takes us into greater danger,” Guterres said.

Earlier this month the United States published its “nuclear posture review”, which justified an expansion of its “low-yield” nuclear capability by saying it would deter Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons.

“The challenges are enormous, but history shows that it has been possible to reach agreement on disarmament and arms control even at the most difficult moments,” Guterres said.

Last week diplomats and disarmament experts discussed Guterres’s initiative with U.N. officials during a retreat near New York, and he is expected to launch his plans around April or May with “practical and implementable actions”.

Richard Lennane, head of the non-profit Geneva Disarmament Platform, said it was encouraging and refreshing to see Guterres react to the parlous international security situation not by dismissing disarmament but by championing it.

“Whether or not his initiative will succeed, however, depends on the willingness of U.N. member states to cooperate.” (

  • elbmw

    J. Robert Oppenheimer(1946).

    “In plain words; now that Britain has told the world she has the H-Bomb, she should announce as early as possible that she has done with it, that she proposes to reject, in all circumstances, nuclear warfare. This is not pacifism. There is no suggestion here of abandoning the immediate defence of this island…. No, what should be abandoned is the idea of deterrence-by-threat-of-retaliation. There is no real security in it, no decency in it, no faith, hope, nor charity in it.”

    Wise words from the chief architect of the A-Bomb but practicality would prohibit unilateral nuclear disarmament. Imagine being in a huge “mexican stand-off” whereby there are some 20 persons each armed with a gun and pointing it at each other including you. Would you put your gun down and hope that the other gangsters are charitable?

    And say for instance that the current nuclear countries agree to destroy their stock-piles what guarantees are there that a new country, say Turkey, does not go nuclear. What then?

    Its not as easy as one may think.

    Before all you CMD types start throwing insults at me I do not like the idea of me and my family getting fried any more than you do but I am merely playing devils advocate.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Something is wrong in that quote. Britain decided to develop the hydrogen bomb only in 1954, thus Oppenheimer’s quote could not have been from 1946.

      • elbmw

        You’re right. It just goes to show how incorrect Wiki can be.

        I hadn’t spotted the obvious mistake in the dates so thanks for pointing that out to me.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Trust is obviously gone ! Maybe the should work on that instead of feeding the fire! And the idiot in Britain no comment!

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Do those weapons make the world more or less safe? Yes, a nuclear war has devastating consequences. On the other hand, nuclear weapons act as a deterrent too, and so far, that is the argument that has won the day, and it may well continue doing so until all nuclear powers demonstrably & verifiably destroy their weapons.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …and the wolf also shall dwell with the lamb. Given that human nature is what it is, no nuclear power will ever destroy its weapons for fear that the others are cheating.

  • Douglas

    UN lose more credibility each day .

