A lesson of acceptance from Luna Rosa Theatre Company

We all have different ways of making ourselves happy, and the journey to this happiness, and to respecting others’ needs and wants when it comes to their own happiness, is what will unfold at the Luna Rose Theatre Company in Strovolos as of this Saturday.

Can you Keep a Secret? is a new theatrical production for the whole family. Up to now the theatrical minds behind the Luna Rosa Theatre Company – Lena Kasiou and Anthi Kettirou – had presented performances for infants and babies, but now they are preparing to invite the whole family into their theatrical world.

The Luna Rose Theatre Company recently entertained infants with a summer show called Bloom and a winter performance called #pandababy. The first was set at the bottom of the sea and the second told the story of a little girl who did everything she could to stay awake to see Santa.

Can you Keep a Secret? aims at entertaining children while also adding a moral to the story. It is a story about five very different people who express themselves in five different ways. It is inspired by real, everyday people and delivered with imagination, sensitivity and humour.

Ingrid and Panda are two very unique people who live and work together. Outgoing and sensitive Ingrid, wants to get Panda – her almost silent and introverted friend – to open up. She plans to do so by throwing a really big surprise for her. To get the ball rolling and to make sure that the surprise will work, she calls upon Talu, Octava and Luther to help her.

This devised theatre piece will show the audience how the plot, movement, music, set and characters can all develop simultaneously. Children will therefore have a very different theatre experience, enjoy themselves while learning to understand that we are all different and enjoy things differently, while their parents can also have some fun as well.

Can you Keep a Secret? will be performed by Anthi Kettirou, Chrystalla Skordou, Constantinos Dimitriou, Lena Kasiou and Varsia Adamou. It will run every Saturday at 4.30pm and Sunday at 11am until April 1.

Can You Keep a Secret?

Play for children by the Luna Rosa Theatre Company. March 3 until April 1. Luna Rosa Theatre Company, 12 Kronos Street, Strovolos, Nicosia. Saturdays at 4.30pm and Sundays at 11am. €10. Tel: 96-455929