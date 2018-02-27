Court fire investigation ‘to be completed by week end’ (update 2)

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou visited the Nicosia criminal court on Tuesday following a fire the previous day, where he met the director of the department of public works, the head of the fire service, the chairman of the Cyprus bar association and the head of the district courts to make plans to return the court to normal as soon as possible.

Following an evaluation, Nicolaou was informed that by the end of next week most of the areas affected by the fire can be used and repairs will begin.

He was briefed on the damage and the investigations, which so far show the fire started inside the building, suggesting that foul play was not an issue.

Results of the scientific investigations into Monday’s fire at Nicosia’s district court are expected to be ready by the end of the week, head of the fire service Marcos Trangolas said.

The results will be based on objects and documents seized at the scene earlier.

The investigations are at an early stage, Trangolas said, adding that more items are being collected to shed light on the contents of the room.

Police spokesman Stelios Stylianou added that there have been no new developments in the case, and for the time being all possibilities are being taken into consideration.

“A conclusion has not yet been reached as to the causes of the fire. The findings of the fire brigade, electromechanical services and the results of the scientific examinations from the various objects taken from the scene will be evaluated,” he said.

Police have asked for the results of the scientific tests to be made available as fast as possible, he added.

The district court of Nicosia as of Tuesday began operating normally, both for civil and criminal cases.

An earlier announcement had said Monday’s hearings had been postponed until next week after a fire damaged one of the buildings housing the courts.

The fire service was at the scene at 2.50am on Monday and with three engines brought the fire on the first floor of the building under control by 4.40am. One of the rooms was badly damaged.

The building houses the criminal court and there are concerns the blaze may have destroyed evidence.

An explosion was also heard at the time of the incident but authorities are not yet sure whether this caused the fire or vice versa.