February 27th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Nicosia dustmen protest privatisation

Municipal dustmen from all Nicosia districts gathered on Tuesday with their trucks outside the GSP stadium to protest against outsourcing their service to private companies and call for clustering garbage collection services among neighbouring local authorities.

The Nicosia municipal dustmen’s actions followed those by their Larnaca colleagues who staged a protest earlier in the month, while similar action is to take place in Limassol, Famagusta and Paphos within the coming weeks.

Dustmen from all districts are holding meetings with their trade unions in a bid to convince municipalities to proceed with clustering collection services instead of assigning the job to private companies.

Even though municipal dustmen don’t directly risk losing their jobs, they maintain that outsourcing the service to the private sector will gradually lead to loss of municipal posts as dustmen will not be replaced when they retire.

The trade unions said that unless their demands are heard, they do not rule out strikes.

  • almostbroke

    More ‘ tail wagging the dog ‘ . Unions trying to run the show as usual . In any case there are far too many municipalities, 5 is sufficient !

  • Douglas

    Private Companies taking Municipalities refuse business will need dustbin workers , so where is the problem ?

    • Looser

      They will actually make them work, that is the problem.

    • GSP

      As an employee of a private company, perhaps the status of state employee will be lost, along with all the associated benefits.

      • Douglas

        Good point but the Municipalties outsourcing could make it a part of their contract that their employees carrying out refuse work will equal current status of state ?

