Nicosia dustmen protest privatisation

Municipal dustmen from all Nicosia districts gathered on Tuesday with their trucks outside the GSP stadium to protest against outsourcing their service to private companies and call for clustering garbage collection services among neighbouring local authorities.

The Nicosia municipal dustmen’s actions followed those by their Larnaca colleagues who staged a protest earlier in the month, while similar action is to take place in Limassol, Famagusta and Paphos within the coming weeks.

Dustmen from all districts are holding meetings with their trade unions in a bid to convince municipalities to proceed with clustering collection services instead of assigning the job to private companies.

Even though municipal dustmen don’t directly risk losing their jobs, they maintain that outsourcing the service to the private sector will gradually lead to loss of municipal posts as dustmen will not be replaced when they retire.

The trade unions said that unless their demands are heard, they do not rule out strikes.