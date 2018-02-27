Rembetiko music to accompany Lebanese cuisine

Three musicians are on a mission to present the great legacy of the Smyrna school of Rembetiko music with their voices, lute, violin, banjo, guitar and oud on Friday, while patrons have their fill of Lebanese food at the Zaatar Food and Arts Project in Nicosia.

The three musicians who make up Trio Levante came together in November 2014. Since then, the musicians Petros Kouloumis, Pavlos Michaelides and Pantelis Ionas have continued to explore the period of the Smyrna and Rembetiko genre. They come as close as possible to the old sound by way of interpreting these songs with the simplicity of the instruments recorded at that time. This technique aims at getting the audience acquainted with the music variety of the genre, the composers and the way the music was performed at the time.

Their first album, Astika Laika Tragoudia, was released in December and was presented with much success in Nicosia and Ayia Napa for the first time. If you haven’t met the trio yet, or heard the songs from their album, this is the perfect chance to mingle, listen and have some dinner too.

Trio Levante

Live performance by the trio. March 2. Zaatar – Food & Arts Project, Eshilou, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 77-776600