February 27th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 5 comments

Rembetiko music to accompany Lebanese cuisine

Three musicians are on a mission to present the great legacy of the Smyrna school of Rembetiko music with their voices, lute, violin, banjo, guitar and oud on Friday, while patrons have their fill of Lebanese food at the Zaatar Food and Arts Project in Nicosia.

The three musicians who make up Trio Levante came together in November 2014. Since then, the musicians Petros Kouloumis, Pavlos Michaelides and Pantelis Ionas have continued to explore the period of the Smyrna and Rembetiko genre. They come as close as possible to the old sound by way of interpreting these songs with the simplicity of the instruments recorded at that time. This technique aims at getting the audience acquainted with the music variety of the genre, the composers and the way the music was performed at the time.

Their first album, Astika Laika Tragoudia, was released in December and was presented with much success in Nicosia and Ayia Napa for the first time. If you haven’t met the trio yet, or heard the songs from their album, this is the perfect chance to mingle, listen and have some dinner too.

Trio Levante
Live performance by the trio. March 2. Zaatar – Food & Arts Project, Eshilou, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 77-776600

  • athessalonian

    “This technique aims at getting the audience acquainted with the music variety of the genre, the composers and the way the music was performed at the time.”
    Certainly but how and when did the “banjo” become a member of the Rembetiko instrument family?

    • Leo

      Was it just after the Turks set them alight and threw them in the sea?

      • athessalonian

        Fortunately Leo my grand parents were neither set afire and nor thrown into the sea. They were however, and fortunately so, allowed and able to return to Greece by boat and settle in Thessaloniki in 1922 with just the clothes they we wearing. However and as far as I remember, they never harbored any hard feelings towards their once Turkish business associates, friends and neighbours. In fact they always spoke of them kindly and held on to the fond memories of a life that once was…

        • Leo

          They were very fortunate then, unlike the others.

          • athessalonian

            Indeed they were. However it might be noteworthy that there were many thousands of others in the same predicament. Who were not “set alight and thrown into the sea…” that is.

