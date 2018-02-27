Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain on March 7

February 27th, 2018 Britain, World 3 comments

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain on March 7

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will begin a visit to Britain on March 7 which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on topics such as extremism and societal reform, May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The visit will usher in a new era in bilateral relations focused on a partnership that delivers wide-ranging benefits for both the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the spokesman said.

“The visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance our co-operation in tackling international challenges such as terrorism, extremism, the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen and other regional issues such as Iraq and Syria.”

May discussed the visit with her cabinet earlier on Tuesday, including the much anticipated stock market listing of state oil company Saudi Aramco – potentially the biggest listing in history and the subject of a high profile tug of war between Britain and the United States.

“The fact that there is a potential listing of Saudi Aramco was discussed, but in no more terms than that,” the spokesman said.

In a separate statement issued after the meeting with her cabinet, May said the crown prince’s visit – his first since his appointment in June 2017 – would allow Britain to talk “frankly and constructively” about areas of concern like Yemen and security in the Middle East.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Theresa smells money, and does not care who supplies it (l’argent n’a pas d’odeur – (money does not stink) as the French say), so snuggling up the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism & the highest rate of beheadings & limb choppings, human rights abusers, does not worry the UK’s most “brilliant” PM in the least.

  • Disruptive

    Is he bringing cash for all the weapons he bought recently fro the UK, so he can kill people in the region and arm ISIS? Just asking…

    • NuffSaid

      And the uk is always happy to oblige. Sad state of affairs.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close