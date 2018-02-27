Stairs to D’Avila moat parking to be closed for four months 

The staircase from the D’Avila moat parking to Constantinos Palaiologou avenue next to the Nicosia municipality will be closed for four months from March 5 during which time a new staircase is going to be constructed and a lift will be installed, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Nicosia municipality said the closure was necessary both for the smooth operation of the construction and the safety of the public. The public is advised to use the second staircase to and from the car park at the Ochi roundabout end of the moat.

For years, the existing lift was closed and it was eventually removed altogether, leaving people with mobility problems no option to access the parking on the Eleftheria Square end of the moat and forcing parents with prams to carry them up the long flight of stairs.