Teens remanded after cannabis find

The Limassol district court remanded four people, three of them teenagers, for three days on Tuesday after they were caught in possession of 57 grammes of cannabis on Monday and arrested.

The cannabis, a precision scale with traces of the drug as well as two potted cannabis plants were found when the four were searched after a tip-off.

The arrested people are a 22-year-old man, two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy.

Due to the age of three of the four suspects the court proceedings were held behind closed doors.