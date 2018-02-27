Teens remanded after cannabis find

February 27th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

The Limassol district court remanded four people, three of them teenagers, for three days on Tuesday after they were caught in possession of 57 grammes of cannabis on Monday and arrested.

The cannabis, a precision scale with traces of the drug as well as two potted cannabis plants were found when the four were searched after a tip-off.

The arrested people are a 22-year-old man, two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy.

Due to the age of three of the four suspects the court proceedings were held behind closed doors.

  • EGB

    Is 57 grammes a lot? I’ve no idea about this kind of thing. Remand, at least for the teenagers, seems a bit harsh as the two potted plants suggest it is a small operation, not an international drug ring.

    • Jasclav

      In Cyprus, possession of cannabis is a more serious crime than murder. At least that’s how it comes across

      • EGB

        And busting a few kids for growing a few cannabis plants counts as a result, apparently there is a big drug problem in Cyprus but this is not it.

