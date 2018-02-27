Further Turkish provocations in EEZ

February 27th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 73 comments

Further Turkish provocations in EEZ

The Saipem 12000

Prior to intercepting the Saipem 12000 drillship in offshore block 3, the Turkish navy had attempted to harass the rig near the Calypso target in block 6 it has been revealed as it also emerged on Tuesday that Turkey was again manoeuvring to create ‘grey areas’ in the eastern Mediterranean by claiming security jurisdiction over the sea around Cyprus.

The Saipem 12000 arrived at Calypso in late December, where it drilled an exploratory gas well on behalf of ENI and Total, who share the concession in block 6.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday that a Turkish warship unlawfully entered the 500m exclusion zone around the drilling target once the rig had already anchored there.
The warship remained at the site for a brief amount of time – perhaps an hour – after which it complied with calls to leave the exclusion zone.

The same sources confirmed that Italian and French frigates, which had reportedly scared off the Turkish warship while accompanying the rig to its position, were operating in the general area as part of naval exercises for which permission had earlier been granted by Cyprus.

The frigates were operating out of the port of Limassol. But at no point was there any contact or confrontation between the frigates and the Turkish warship, the sources told the Mail.

“There was no incident at sea, as it were,” they added.

Having retreated from block 3, the Saipem drillship departed Cyprus around midnight on Monday, setting a course for Morocco.

Meanwhile it was revealed on Tuesday that the German vessel R/V Maria S Merian is expected to arrive in waters off Cyprus on Saturday for marine research operations in blocks 4, 5, 6 and 7.

The vessel’s operations are unrelated to hydrocarbons activities. According to the Cyprus News Agency, the German ship will be operating in waters between Cyprus and Crete.

As such, the vessel had received separate permissions from Cyprus, Greece and Turkey to operate in the respective exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of the three countries.

The Greek permit concerned the area south of Crete, whereas the Cypriot permission related to offshore blocks 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Permission from Turkey was sought for a specific area between Crete and the western coast of Cyprus.

This was normal procedure, according to Captain Constantinos Fitiris, commander of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (Jrcc) in Larnaca.

Up until that point, he said, Ankara was playing by the rules.

But subsequently, on February 23, Turkey issued a Navtex, or navigational warning, reserving for the German vessel a zone 580km long and 25km wide, stretching from off the coast of Paphos up to Ierapetra in Crete – in this way also covering those areas of the Cypriot and Greek EEZs.

In other words, the Turkish navtex covers an area that goes beyond the segment falling under Turkey’s area of responsibility.

Fitiris explained that the purpose of the Turkish navtex was to push the claim that Turkey has jurisdictional authority in the entire sea area.

In response, Cypriot authorities issued a Navtex of their own, voiding the Turkish notice.
Turkey claims that parts of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to the south and southwest of the island, lie within its ‘continental shelf’.

Following the standoff in block 3, Turkish Cypriots are now demanding joint exploration and exploitation of natural gas reserves.

Speaking on Tuesday Barıs Burcu, spokesman for Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, described Greek Cypriot attempts to keep Turkish Cypriots and Turkey out of the energy policy equation as “a flawed approach that does not serve peace.”

Burcu added that joint hydrocarbons operations were “the most appropriate approach to prevent further escalation and bring stability to the island and the wider region.”

Baris Burcu

In Nicosia, US Ambassador Kathleen Doherty gave her country’s backing to the Republic. “We’ve been watching the events very closely, and as you know, I discussed it last week with the President and also with the Minister of Energy here. My counterparts have also discussed it in Ankara and Athens. Secretary Tillerson made comments about this in his meetings in Ankara last week.

“Our policy has been very longstanding. We believe that the Republic of Cyprus has the right to explore and exploit its resources in its EEZ. We also have said publicly, and we have as a longstanding position that the resources should be shared equitably with all Cypriots in the context of a settlement.”

One day earlier, in a telephone conversation between Erdogan and French president Emmanuel Macron the French leader conveyed to Ankara the message that it should respect Cyprus’ sovereignty.

According to a statement issued by the French president’s office, Macron told Erdogan that he was concerned about recent events off the coast of Cyprus, stressing “the need to respect Cyprus’ sovereignty.”

Meantime two vessels contracted by ExxonMobil are due to arrive in block 10 by the end of the week, reports said.

The vessels will be deploying remotely-operated underwater vehicles which will take further readings of the seabed at three selected locations in block 10.

Their purpose is to gather more data to narrow down the most likely targets for gas drilling, which ExxonMobil is planning during the second half of the year.

ExxonMobil will reportedly be drilling two back-to-back exploratory wells in late summer or early autumn.

  • Georgios Milopoulos

    It will be noon and sunny day .

  • Costas

    Te

  • Nic

    Poor little turkish cypriots, crying because they can’t go exploring. WELL TOUGH! You want to be separate, so you’re not taking part

  • Anon

    Why is this a provocation?
    The real provocation is when , despite numerous warnings to not act unilaterally , the Greek Banana Republic selling rights for exploration without consulting the Turkish Cypriots or sharing any income from it’s licensing .
    Hypocrisy of the highest order .

    • Leo

      You unilaterally partitioned the island and stole our resources, you are the hypocrite you thief.

      • Bob

        Exactly they forget that they hold our property at gunpoint perhaps they need to be reminded of that

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Where is your Spartans?? Perhaps you should consult Parthenon, he probably is busy getting drunk with them..

      • EGB

        Have you any idea what unilateral actually means?

    • Quasimodo

      No, hypocrisy is to claim to have your own ‘state’ but at the same time claiming that you have a right to whatever there is on the ‘other’ side. I wonder, would you be so eager to share if the hydrocarbons were found on ‘your side’ of the island? I think we both know the answer to that question

    • Bob

      Reinstate our stolen property the land in the north is our economic resource. Do this before you open you fat trap

    • EGB

      It is a provocation of sorts but also a reaction to a provocation. The problem needs solving, the whole world knows this.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      The GCs think that they rule the World and everyone owes them a favour. They think that they can apply international law as they please.

      • Georgios Milopoulos

        International law !!Is this word allowed in occupied Cyprus and Turkey?

    • Georgios Milopoulos

      Are T/cs recognizing ROC or they call it banana state as you do ?They can not share anything with a banana state .They can only get what their fake state giving them .

  • Les

    More blah blah blah. Interesting when this incident happened all of GCs so called supporters were dead silent – no ‘jumping bear acts’ – nothing. Now the crisis is over and the rig is moving to Moroccan waters there are quips here and there and even the US is getting into the act (99% of Americans do not even know where Cyprus is).

    • Leo

      Luckily it’s the 1% that do, that matters.

  • Gollifa

    Regardless of what TC or Turkey says or think, there is only one legitimate government of Cyprus and that is the Republic of Cyprus, members of all international bodies and recognised as such. Lets not kid ourselves on who are the legitimate government with diplomatic relationships with other countries. The TC have a legitimate claim on the natural sources of the island but will gain nothing by gunboat diplomacy. It is not good for neither the GC or the TC to provoke and blame each other for the failure of the decades old negotiations to resolve the Cyprus problem, if at first you don’t succeed try again and again. Violence will resolve nothing, lets hope common sense prevails and this standoff does not escalate into anything more serious.

  • Iskele

    Turkish Cypriots want freedom from the oppressive Greeks! Death before dishonour! Partition now!

    • Quasimodo

      Seems the invasion and occupation failed. Oops

    • Bob

      You have freedom with our properties what you want now? You mad a mbit stale in 74 Denktash arrived on the wrong village HD was headed south big mistake lol now you cry over the gas. Forget it yoh reinstate our land resources and we will surely share the gas with you otherwise … …..

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        You have plenty of gas coming out of your backsides, I am sure you do not need ours.

    • Gold51

      Quovac is back.

  • Dr Spok

    As Russia did, the EU has to impose economic sanctions on Turkey and withdraw all visas that enable EU travel. Only then will they obey international law.

    • peemdubya

      They will never do that due to the migrants issue – have just re-read the UN Security Council resolutions regarding CyProb, and they are quite clear. Turkey has ignored them all since 1974 (and Res 541(1983) is even more plain and forceful), so don’t expect them to obey international law any time soon.

      • Bob

        How about sharia law?

  • Rächer

    TRNC forever

    • johnnywires

      whos hiding little willy?

      • Ignore him. He’s an idiot trolling chimpanzee who has a little willy

        • EGB

          Two little children with phallic obsessions. By the way it seems a little small brained to have a private profile which easily links you to Greg Gregory Director at CPU Group Ltd CPU SOLUTIONS LTD Waltham Forest Technical College.

          • It’s small brained if you’re a coward and hide behind a fake profile. If you have something to say, then don’t hide behind a fake profile if you’re brave enough.

            • EGB

              What’s fake about my profile? What do you want to know? I don’t have a profession or job. Don’t blame me for your ego, you added the linkedin link.

              • You missed the point. I don’t want to know anything about you. I’m just saying I don’t care for fake profiles. Not a personal snipe at you. Relax. Don’t get touchy.

                • EGB

                  So do I have a fake profile or not, in your opinion?

                  • I really don’t care if you do or don’t. By the way, I congratulate you on your sleuthing prowess. Slow clapping.

                    • EGB

                      It was a one click solution, your ‘praise’ is doing no favours to Waltham Forest Technical College.

                    • My sarcasm seems wasted on the stupid I suppose.

                    • EGB

                      As does my putting my sarcasm in inverted commas it seems.

                    • And by putting you so called sarcasm in ‘inverted’ commas is sarcastic in what way precisely?. This is getting more ridiculous by the minute and sadly too late in the evening for me to appreciate the free entertainment you seem intent on providing. On which note, don’t bother even trying to answer (i’m not seriously expecting a coherent answer anyway) as I’m off to get some sleep which is something I highly recommend that you get much more of.

                    • EGB

                      It’s an indication of sarcasm or of some other less than genuine use of a word.

                      If you want I will delete this whole conversation, it has little to do with solving the Cyprob.

                    • Agreed. Best therefore to delete the conversation together with your explanation of at attempt at sarcasm. My profile / job having little, in fact, nothing to do with solving the Cyprob but hey ho.

                    • EGB

                      You just lost it there. It stays.

    • CM reader

      Who is TRNC? Enlighten us!

  • This has nothing at all to do or for the benefit of the Turkish Cypriots who are just being played as useful fools as usual by Turkey. The possibility of Cyprus acting with Israel and Egypt to create a viable gas supply hub for Europe may be seen as threatening by Ankara.
    Turkey sees itself as a major transit corridor to Europe for oil and gas. Already, energy from Azerbaijan, Iraq and elsewhere goes through the country. Recently, Israel, Egypt, Cyprus and Greece have been meeting to discuss exploiting offshore reserves, and this has worried Turkey.

    • johnnywires

      so what.the leader of turkey is not liked.that is why they want to get rid of him.they cant trust him to control the gas flow into europe.they need a second route and they will get one.

  • Kibristan

    It seems the GC side will insist on internationalising the whole issue by putting Exxon up against the TR.
    What childish gloating might ensue if the TR Warships ignore the Exxon ships we can only imagine. Not long to go now. Just sit down and agree on a way forward – not even that, just sit down and see what you are up against in terms of the hydrocarbon benefit sharing. But no, it seems it is better to push and push until something regrettable happens.

    • msthpa

      I’m with you man.
      Co-decide, co-own the whole island and it’s resources 75% GC – 25% TC. No international involvement (no TR, no GR, nothing). Are you in?

      • johnnywires

        i go along with that.ask kibristan again,maybe he is sleeping.

        • Sonny Joannou

          Not really, if you say something he doesn’t like he puts you on the block list and then goats about it. Its very funny actually

      • Leo

        Your maths are wrong.

    • Leo

      Why don’t you tell Turkey to stop “pushing?”

  • Iskele

    The ships won’t come back, that is a certainty. The Greek regime is living in some sort of delusional empire.

    • David Hill

      While ever there is oil and gas in the region there will be attempts to extract the same. Whether with TRNC thug behaviour or not. How can you defend the indefensible.

    • Leo

      This has nothing to do with the Greece.

    • pkay1000

      “living in a sort of delusional empire” I wonder who that perfectly describes……..I know who the Sultan!

  • Stanlio

    Two points emerge from the above report: 1. The Turks ran off when confronted by the French frigate. I think the message here is obvious. 2. The US ambassador made it abundantly clear, the Turk minority can only have a say in Cyprus hydrocarbons policy – and enjoy their share of the profits – ‘in the context of a settlement’, i.e. not before, as the Turk minority is ludicrously claiming now – as if the Cypriots would ever agree to that.

    • Dogmeat

      1. But at no point was there any contact or confrontation between the frigates and the Turkish warship, the sources told the Mail.

      2.we have as a longstanding position that the resources should be shared
      equitably with all Cypriots in the context of a settlement
      So unitaleral exploration should be frozen before a settlement reached as suggested by the TRNC

      • Stanlio

        1. There was no contact or confrontation between the frigates because the Turk ships ran away and the drilling in Calypso went ahead normally.
        2. ‘Our [the US] policy has been very longstanding. We believe that the Republic of Cyprus has the right to explore and exploit its resources in its EEZ.’

      • johnnywires

        you know what was agreed,stop acting stupid.

    • mustafa balci

      Keep dreaming

      • johnnywires

        no mate wake up.they did find gas in the calypso block.were you in prison?

    • mustafa balci

      Did you drill or not at the end of the day please tell me you lot are playing with fire again

      • Stanlio

        The story above is about the drilling in the Calypso block and, yes, the drilling went ahead and a considerable amount of gas was found. Pay more attention.

      • johnnywires

        its down to the french and the yanks.they will drill.

  • Dogmeat

    Co-incidental timing on this news?

  • Cyprus MH

    It reminds us of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, all the help that Palestinians got was messages of support without any action. The Palestinians are loosing more and more land, it seems that the Cyprus is getting the same kind of support.

  • Iskele

    The Turkish Cypriots want what is rightfully their and they will do whatever it takes to get it.
    The only provocation is by the illegal Regime in the South.

    • Chris Witha C

      Boo hoo hoo….let me get u a tissue.

    • Harry

      Devoid of reality, you have been brainwashed.

      • peemdubya

        Now now, he needs to have a brain in the first place, come on, keep up….lol!!

    • Chris Witha C

      The only illegal regime is Turkey get that right mate!

    • johnnywires

      you can try

    • Quasimodo

      What an idjit. Don’t you see that Turkey wants everything for itself? That it does not recognize that the island (the ISLAND, not GCs) has its own continental shelf and therefore an EEZ? Still fooling yourselves that she has TC’s best interests at heart? Morons! She’s been stealthily extinguishing you for the past 40+ years yet you still bark at GCs like obedient little dogs. Go on, play her game you fools

    • pkay1000

      I agree “what is RIGHTFULLY theirs” as to what was stolen at the point of gun…….. you can hand that over now please

