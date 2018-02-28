British police arrest three in fatal Leicester blast

February 28th, 2018 Britain, World 10 comments

Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester. Five people were killed

British police have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter related to an explosion that killed five people in the city of Leicester on Sunday evening.

The three men, all in their 30s, were being questioned by detectives, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Whilst we will not disclose further details at this stage, we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related”, police said.

The blast in the central English city, which also injured five others, ripped through a building, destroying a convenience store on the ground floor and a two-storey apartment above.

  • mercman1952

    I cannot believe that I find this information on a Cypriot snooze-paper long before anything or anyone in darling Uk has even mentioned this.Well done Cyprus Mail………………..

    • Colin Evans

      It was mentioned in the Guardian early this afternoon, although very little detail has been able to be given.

      • mercman1952

        hands up only read thicko/dumbo papers Scum / Mirror etc Don’t really do intellectual stuff will one day try but in meantime thanks for info all the best my friend……….

      • mercman1952

        well according to the brain of Cyp its been on all news media all week since Monday. only just today been arrested some people are so full of it

    • Neroli

      What are you talking about?? It’s been on all news media all week since Monday. Keep up!

      • mercman1952

        where??? was i peeping it was not on beeb news tonight so

      • mercman1952

        Crap rubbish idiot

    • EGB

      The article is from Reuters so it’s out there for anyone who wants to publish it.

      • mercman1952

        And the date of this is !!!!!!!

        • EGB

          Difficult to say for sure but as they mention a police statement on Wednesday and there’s little other information I would guess Wednesday.

