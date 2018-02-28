Brothers in ATM fraud on bail in Fiji

Two Cypriot nationals charged with multiple counts of money laundering in Fiji have been released on bail, it emerged on Wednesday.

Brothers Loizos Petridis and Kleanthis Petridis, were allegedly involved in multiple suspicious ATM transactions involving 400 foreign cards on December 12 and 19.

They face a total of 293 counts of money laundering.

According to the Fiji Times, the two were released on a $5000 cash bail each and were also ordered to surrender all their travel documents.

They had arrived in Fiji on December 12 and were planning to depart on December 24.