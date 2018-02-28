Brothers in ATM fraud on bail in Fiji

February 28th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Brothers in ATM fraud on bail in Fiji

Two Cypriot nationals charged with multiple counts of money laundering in Fiji have been released on bail, it emerged on Wednesday.

Brothers Loizos Petridis and Kleanthis Petridis, were allegedly involved in multiple suspicious ATM transactions involving 400 foreign cards on December 12 and 19.

They face a total of 293 counts of money laundering.

According to the Fiji Times, the two were released on a $5000 cash bail each and were also ordered to surrender all their travel documents.

They had arrived in Fiji on December 12 and were planning to depart on December 24.

 

Print Friendly
  • Gordon bennett

    Did the cash for their bail come from the money they scammed on the bank cards?

  • Disruptive

    At least Fiji learned about Cyprus now..

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close