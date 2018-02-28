Cyprus Cup results

February 28th, 2018 Cyprus football, Sport 0 comments

Cyprus Cup results

Holders Apollon are through to the quarter-finals after a 2-1 aggregate win over Othellos Athienou

Quarter-finals, first leg

AEK 7
PAEEK Kerynias 0

Doxa 2
Pafos FC 2

Last 16, second leg

Apollon 2
Othellos Athienou 0
(aggregate 2-1)

Nea Salamina 0
Olympiakos 0
(aggregate 3-3)

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close