Decision postponed on Paphos legal advisor

February 28th, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

Paphos municipality building

Paphos municipal council failed to reach a decision on Wednesday over the mayor’s call to remove their legal adviser Polykarpos Phillipou.

Municipal councillors could not agree on the procedure they should follow and said they would seek legal advice on how they should proceed.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos read out a letter he had sent to the councillors in which he had outlined the reasons he thought Phillipou should be immediately removed saying the advisor was not able to offer legal advice with the necessary competence, objectivity and reliability nor could he be trusted to have the municipality’s best interests.

Municipal files have been lost and Philippou made a “strange intervention in the Paphos waste management case (Xyta),” the mayor said.

Some members argued they could not vote as he represented them in another case while others challenged Phedonos’ right to vote as he “dislikes” Phillipou.

Meanwhile, other members argued three municipal councillors of Disy should be exempt from voting as they are lawyers and their offices could potentially have ties with that of Phillipou’s.

The session was postponed without any decision taken.

 

  • CM follower

    Too many cooks spoil the broth

    • Barry White

      Allow me to correct the spelling of one word, CM.F

      ‘Too many crooks spoil the broth’

      That is better aligned with the article on Paphos.

  • Barry White

    CCC – you can guess the middle word. Classic xxxxx Cockup.

    “advisor was not able to offer legal advice with the necessary competence, objectivity and reliability nor could he be trusted to have the municipality’s best interests.”

    Pretty much sums up the quality available, all the more so in Paphos.

    • CM follower

      Shut up you idiot.

      • EGB

        Explain. Most of the comment is a quote from the article. I was tempted to ask who they will be seeking legal advice from – Philippou? Maybe that makes me an idiot too.

    • EGB

      No idea where CM follower is coming from on this one.

      • Barry White

        Where he is going to is of greater interest.

  • EGB

    What a shambles.

