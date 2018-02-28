EEZ dispute shows north is ‘not ready to restart talks’

February 28th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Energy, featured 28 comments

EEZ dispute shows north is ‘not ready to restart talks’

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides: Turkish Cypriots must decide what future they want

 

The Turkish Cypriot side is merely using the hydrocarbons issue as an excuse not to return to the negotiating table, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

In comments to public broadcaster Cybc following the departure late on Monday of the drillship Saipem 12000 belonging to Italian giant ENI, which was under a Turkish blockade for two weeks, Christodoulides said the Turkish side was simply not ready to resume talks.

He said that although the UNSG’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar had met Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Tuesday and the Greek Cypriot side had been briefed, “we have not heard anything new from what we have heard through public statements recently”.

“What everyone understands, including the international component, is that the Turkish side is invoking the issue of energy because they are not ready to resume talks,” Christodoulides said. This was clear because the issue of natural resources had been resolved at the negotiating table a long time ago, he added. Also, he said, there did not seem to be any willingness on the part of the Turkish side to end the provocations within the island’s EEZ.

“The Turkish Cypriots must decide what future they want, with Turkey or with a reunited Cyprus as an EU member state. We need to be very careful not to create the impression that the issue of gas is the reason why the talks do not resume.”

Christodoulides also responded to recent tough stances taken by the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay and ‘energy minister’ Ozdil Nami putting forward ultimatums that either the Turkish Cypriots co-manage the gas plans or they should be frozen pending a solution. Nami also threatened that Turkey would prevent drilling plans in all of Cyprus’ EEZ blocks, while Ozersay suggested that the Turkish side “should continue acting in a deterrent manner”. He also said that “if necessary” a bilateral “delimitation agreement” with Greek Cypriots for separate EEZs “might come onto the agenda”.

Christodoulides dismissed the comments of both, saying they were acting with an eye on the Turkish Cypriot elections in 2020. But President Nicos Anastasiades responded to Ozersay’s comment later on Wednesday saying he wished to handle the situation “in a calm manner, with patience and tolerance”. Actions were being taken through diplomacy, he added.

Meanwhile Turkish media reported on Wednesday that Ankara had sent a “mini fleet’ to the east of the ‘TRNC’ to keep an eye on the situation in the Aegean Sea and the hydrocarbons’ exploration of the Greek Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey had sent two frigates, one corvette, two assault boats and one oil carrier, media said, celebrating the fact that the ENI drillship had left Cyprus’ EEZ.

Also in Cyprus on Wednesday was Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations. During his visit he is to meet peacekeepers, members of the diplomatic community and the Committee on Missing Persons.

The aim of the visit is to monitor the implementation of the strategic review of Unficyp. Reports said he would also meet the leaders of the two communities and that it was almost certain Lacroix would convey to UNSG Antonio Guterres the views of the two leaders on the negotiations.

 

Print Friendly
  • Stanlio

    The Turk minority is heading for oblivion. Ironically, the only way they can save themselves is by distancing themselves from the child molester Erdogan and his insane plans, which have zero chance of being realised, and rejoining a reformed Republic of Cyprus in the EU. But they’d rather go the way of the dodo. Amazing what paranoid hysteria, bigotry and downright stupidity has done to the Turk minority. It has turned them towards mass suicide. Personally, I won’t be pleading with them not to jump in the freezing water.

  • Fred Yusuf

    Why does he think the TCs have only two choices? What is wrong with wanting to be independent from the RoC and RoT. Surely we can make our own minds as to what to do and don’t need to be told what we can have. Who gave him the right to even say such a thing.

  • Kazim

    talks? what talks? we have been talking for 55 years & where did that get us?

    • Leo

      It got you where you wanted, isolated in a pseudo state, that is TAKSIM.

      • Sonar

        With great deal of help from succession of Cyprus governments , the only losers were Cypriots from both communitys

  • turkishcypriot

    Greek Cypriots are missing the point here and putting the blame on the TCs as always. They should realize one thing. There is not going to be a united Cyprus. That dream of the GCS has long gone. The only thing which is left on the table for the GCs is to agree for a two state solution and good neighbourly relations with the TCs and Turkey. They have been hiding behind EU for so long. That has gone away now. UN doesn’t want to be involved any more. It is you and the TCs now. Stop being in denial.

    • Paralimni

      Sad but I agree with you all they need to do for Turkish ships to leave even if they don’t agree to a solution is for TC’s to be on the board of a national oil/gas company where if any energy ever does get out of the seabed all profits after costs are split between the two peoples pro rata of population pre-1974. If Turkey still insists on keeping ships after that preventing drilling then there is nothing anyone can do about it really.

      • ROC

        why should the illegal settler that does not recognize the ROC has no citizenship have the right and fruits of ROC

        If I went to Turkey as a illegal should I get all the benefits a mainland turk gets? I bet I wont

        • Sonar

          Well,the minerals will stay in the sea bed, lets hope you are in the minority, you don’t speak for me

          • Leo

            No they won’t.

      • Leo

        All gas money goes to the RoC treasury, not to the coffers of an illegal state, controlled by Turkey.

        • ROC

          spot on 🙂

        • Fred Yusuf

          on your bike.

      • Sonar

        Sensible post, a company board members from both communitys

        • Leo

          Only when you hand back what you stole.

      • Fred Yusuf

        Now I wonder why Anastasiades has not tought of this tact? What is wrong with bringing TCs into the the decision making regarding resources, after all they do belong to them too.

      • johnnywires

        i think the yanks and the french,at least,can do something about it.if there is what there is in the south,they will go full speed ahead.their economies need it.

    • ROC

      Too you and your fellows non native Tcs, Mr Christodoulides summed it up nicely

      “The Turkish Cypriots must decide what future they want, with Turkey or with a reunited Cyprus as an EU member state

      • Fred Yusuf

        Did he really? there must be a lot of stupid pills in Cyprus.

        • johnnywires

          i would not call you lot pills but if thats what you want……

    • johnnywires

      no no no.i dont want you meddling in the south as you are doing now.draw the line 2 countries. build one big massive wall and good redense.we are fed up with you now.dont come demanding things in the south.enough.

  • Matt

    It’s quite simple really. The Cyprus problem is one of an illegal invasion and occupation. Until Turkey understands this and withdraws its troops and ends the antiquated guarantor system, there will be no solution. In the meantime, The Republic of Cyprus and its legitimate government has every right to run its own affairs, including the search for gas in its waters. Turkey is an a chaotic state at the moment, both domestically and abroad. It has very few friends, even the Americans are getting fed up with Erdogan. By trying to flex its muscles by intimidating and threatening a much smaller neighbour, Turkey is attempting to divert attention away from its woes, of which there are many. Partition is out of the question despite Turkey’s attempts to achieve this – it would never get any international recognition. Cyprus is for the Cypriots, not for Turkey, not for Greece and not for Britain.

    • Harry

      Very well said Matt.

    • Fred Yusuf

      So presumably there was no Cyprus Problem before 1974 then?

      Matt back to school for you I am afraid.

  • Swiss Family

    Why are you in a hurry for the gas?

    if you are truly ready as-well then you should stop the gas drilling or extraction and go bag to the table for a real solution.

    more than 40 years the Turkish Cypriot has been isolated.

    so 2 to 3 months of EEZ is nothing .

    • costaskarseras

      After what we are witnessing, do you honestly believe that you can hold sensible talks with Erdogan when he is willing to enlist child soldiers to fight?

      Do you think it was accidental and not part of Turkey’s plan that has kept our two communities in total isolation for 30 years whilst declaring that the Cyprus problem was solved by the 1974 invasion?

      An example that shows who is the boss in the occupied part of Cyprus, Mr. Akinci said when taking part in an economic conference in Istanbul: “that Turkish Cypriots do not want to become Turkey’s 82nd district.”
      The response was given quickly by the “Yeni Akit” newspaper, an avid supporter of AKP and with close ties to President Erdogan. “Are you not ashamed. If it was not for Turkey, you would have died of hunger. ” “Ungrateful. Even your water comes from Turkey … If it was not for Turkey supporting you, in 3 days the Greek Cypriots would kill you indiscriminately. ” “Greek seeded”. What a pity we lost heroes for them. ” “There are many traitors in northern Cyprus.” “Cut their water off”.

      • Fred Yusuf

        There is a lot of confusion amongst GCs again. They keep confusing Akinci with Erdogan.

        Try again, who is actually representing the TCs at the talks again?

    • Harry

      Swiss family you have got that all wrong, it’s Turkey that illegally controls N Cyprus, and the only isolation is what Erdogan does to anyone who dares speak out against him.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close