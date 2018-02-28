EU drafts N. Ireland control, urges faster Brexit talks

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Union could maintain much of its sway in Northern Ireland after Brexit under a draft treaty published on Wednesday that caused anger in London and Belfast as the EU warned time was running out for a deal.

Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier denied that the proposal for avoiding a disruptive EU-UK “hard border” on the island of Ireland would loosen Northern Ireland’s constitutional ties to the rest of the United Kingdom and stressed he was open to other solutions to the border dilemma that Britain may offer.

“Daily life around the border should continue as today,” Barnier told reporters as the European Commission published its draft withdrawal treaty.

However, he rammed home that “time is short” before Britain will be out of the EU in exactly 13 months. He called on Prime Minister Theresa May to “pick up the pace” of negotiations so that a withdrawal treaty, including terms for keeping the status quo during a two-year transition period, could be agreed this autumn in order to be ratified by parliaments before next March.

He repeated that the EU is “preparing for every situation” in case no deal is struck and the continent’s second-biggest economy lurches chaotically out of the Union after 46 years.

May, who will lay out her vision for a post-Brexit free trading relationship with the EU on Friday, said no government could ever agree to the EU proposals and said she would work to protect UK unity in the negotiations. She again ruled out a customs union – something that her Labour opponents advocate as a way to avoid disruptive controls at Ireland’s EU-UK border.

Speaking in parliament in London while Barnier was speaking in Brussels, she repeated that she wanted to avoid a hard border. Her pro-British allies in Belfast, on whom she relies for a slim majority to see through her Brexit legislation, pulled no punches in deriding Brussels’ proposals for a “common regulatory area” comprising the EU and Northern Ireland.

“This is a ludicrous, over-the-top suggestion put forward by Michel Barnier. It will not go anywhere. The way forward is to get into the trade talks and then and only then will you know what the border arrangements need to be,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Nigel Dodds told BBC Radio Ulster.

The UK Independence Party, which helped force the referendum in which Britons voted to leave the EU in 2016, accused the EU executive of trying to “annexe” Northern Ireland.

Unionists fear that raising new barriers with the British mainland could increase the chances of a future move to reunite the province with EU member the Irish Republic. Barnier conceded there might have to be extra checks on trade between Northern Ireland and the mainland but said there would not be a “border.”

“NO ARROGANCE HERE”

Dismissing suggestions that the draft was an attempt to “shock” Britons into concluding a deal, Barnier insisted no one in Britain should be surprised by it, as it was based on interim accords reached in December, as well as on known EU positions which Britain is resisting but are part of negotiations.

“There is no arrogance here,” the former French minister said, insisting he merely wanted to see an orderly Brexit.

The draft treaty sees a joint EU-UK committee overseeing the arrangements but the European Court of Justice remaining the ultimate authority to resolve disputes.

The Irish proposal was, he said, in line with a “backstop” publicly agreed with May in December and could be superseded if Britain puts forward a detailed alternative solution. He said the treaty made no mention of a clause in December’s EU-UK joint report that there be no divergence between Great Britain and Northern Ireland because that was an internal UK matter.

Barnier renewed his view that the kind of future trade proposals which May is widely expected to make on Friday to maintain a mixture of common and different regulations with the EU were not acceptable. “There will be no cherry-picking,” he said, referring to EU concerns Britain wants a sweetheart deal.

Barnier said he would engage in a new round of negotiations next week and would also meet leaders of Northern Ireland early in the week. He stressed that there remain “significant divergences” in talks on whether Britain might get a transition.

  • Mr Magoo

    The real problem here is the Brexiteers.
    Not leave voters in general, plenty want to remain in the CU but the die hard flag waving nutcases who are quite happy to see the GFA torn up as long as they get what they want.
    They only voted to leave the EU yet they expected more than they voted for.
    They only voted for what was on the ballot paper, not what they thought implied in their tiny little minds.
    They will bury you all.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      More or less what John Major was saying today!

  • Paralimni

    We should just have a second vote and then just leave if we win or stay if we don’t win forget making deals

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I agree!

  • Banjo

    There will not be a hard border between Ireland and N Ireland , there will not be a border between N Ireland and England.

    That is a fact of life that the EU must understand. The only outcome of them pursuing this impossibility, is that they will receive Irelands article 50 letter very soon.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Brexit has become Britain’s equivalent of the Cyprus Problem. It’s a situation where the government has no control over what it claims to be seeking, because at the end of the day the UK government wants to leave but can’t “just leave” without a deal. Nor can the UK make a deal because “any compromise” will be seen as some kind of betrayal of “the national interest” and a betrayal of “the will of the people” as expressed in the 2016 referendum.

    So you have the DUP……..(the UK’s equivalent of ELAM who have made it clear their reactionary vision must prevail) and the “hard Brexiteers (the UK’s equivalent of DIKO and EDEK who make all the noises of wanting a deal and participating in the negotiation process, but will scupper any such deal at the 11th hour. Then we have a diverse range of bash patriots, citizens and politicians alike, who ignore all evidence, reality and expert opinion and who honestly believe the UK is “the centre of the universe” and that at the end of the process we will get everything we want because it is our God given right, we are Great Britain and we are the “tail that wags the dog”.

    I don’t believe for one minute that the UK’s EU “problem” will drag on for 40+ years. We will either leave next year with no deal or things will stay exactly the way they are and we will all go around deluding ourselves that we are winners. That is we will stay in the EU. Just like Cyprus: either we will make a deal with the Turkish Cypriots that appeals to them and unite Cyprus or the country will stay permanently partitioned.

    • Banjo

      Only a hardened EU suppprter such as yourself would use the term ” will of the people ” with such contempt.

      • NuffSaid

        It is how the right wing press has kept phrasing the referendum. You could class it as the will of the people if the people had the knowledge and facts given to them. They did not, therefore the referendum is advisory in nature until such time facts are provided and a new vote arranged.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Ignore him. He’s still upset about my pulling him up on his stupid comment that “kids in London are happily stabbing each other”

          • NuffSaid

            No doubt.

        • Banjo

          The will of the people is the result you get from a vote . We don’t all need to agree with it , but that doesn’t make it any less valid.

          • NuffSaid

            Would you agree to a referendum rerun now that more facts are now in the public domain and the knowledge level of the uk public regards the eu has increased?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Really? It’s what Liam Fox, Duncan Smith and Frank Field said on Sunday. You’re not trying to pretend you can discern “tone and language” when reading something. Or are you trying to get your own back for the other day? You are pathetic, Just go away I have no interest in your nonsense and barefaced lies otherwise I would have challenged your analysis of PMQs on the other thread!

        • Banjo

          So , more hostility and aggression….. it’s what this forum has come to expect from a bully such as yourself.

          I shan’t ” go away ” , I shall continue to expose you as the bully you are.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Which bit of I have no interest in your nonsense and barefaced lies did you not understand?

            • Banjo

              Now your the judge of who’s allowed to reply to what ??

              • Gipsy Eyes

                I can only decide to whom I reply, to what I reply and when I reply. What anyone else does is their business.

          • Paralimni

            His a left wing antifa Nazi don’t bother with him if you have a different opinion he will jump all over you till you agree with him. He must have been abused as a child.

            • Banjo

              He must be the most ‘ blocked ‘ commentator in CM history.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                Ah but look at the quality of the people who’ve blocked me: Monica, Smudger, Alex …………. maybe Douglas.
                Actually that’s that not many!
                Make my day and add your name to the list. If nothing else it’ll give your comment above a bit more credibility. I think there are far more people who regard you as a total idiot than have blocked me.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              I don’t jump all over people. I debate and then they get abusive because they lose the plot. I mean look at you and I haven’t even said anything and you’re going on about my childhood, which you know nothing about!

          • Mr Magoo

            I shan’t go away…..I shall scweam and scweam and scweam.
            “You kill me”

  • NuffSaid

    Isn’t this what the government agreed with the eu as draft in December? This whole debacle is a result of the UK’s foolish referendum, providing no detail of Brexit consequences.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Today’s paper is the “backstop”. Basically in the absence of the UK coming up with anything the EU has put into “legalese” what was agreed in December. It’s not the final word because it has to get past the other 27 members. The reality is May has no where to go. She has one arm firmly held behind her back by the DUP the other by the “hard Brexiteers”. The most she can hope for is that the EU will come to her rescue by offering her a compromise that will help her save face (as they did in December). The EU may very well do that again. The problem is can the Brexit “irreconcilables” accept an EU helping hand?

