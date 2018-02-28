Formula One testing hit by snow

February 28th, 2018 Formula 1, Sport 0 comments

Formula One testing hit by snow

The third day of pre-season testing was delayed because of snow at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain

Snow hit the third day of Formula One’s pre-season testing on Wednesday, with no cars on track for the first two hours while the medical helicopter remained grounded in near-freezing temperatures.

“You don’t learn anything. We will never race in this circumstance, and the only thing you do is risk the car,” commented Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

“This being the first test of the season, we are lean on spares, and we cannot risk it. And at the moment it does not look much better on Thursday. It is getting warmer but still wet.”

The first of two pre-season tests is due to end on Thursday, with the second at the Circuit de Catalunya next week. The season starts in Australia on March 25.

Teams have discussed adding a day on to the second test but have yet to decide.

“I am positive that next week will be better — no rain, temperatures up to normal. And then you can do some work,” Steiner told reporters.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close