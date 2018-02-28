Health professionals’ pay rise minister’s swansong

Health Minister Giorgos Pamborides

In his final act as health minister, Giorgos Pamborides on Wednesday signed an agreement with government workers union Pasydy, introducing pay rises for several groups of health care professionals.

The agreement, effective from January 1, 2019, will mean increased wages for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, psychologists, university educated lab technicians with open ended contracts, physiotherapists, X-ray machine operators and speech therapists who belong to certain pay scales.

President Nicos Anastasiades, who attended the signing of the agreement, congratulated outgoing Pamborides for the work he carried out during his tenure at the ministry. Wednesday’s signing was his last act as health minister which was “carried out with complete success”.

Pamborides said the move signalled that “we are entering reform (in the health sector) with peace in the labour force.”

Pasydy general secretary Glafkos Hadjipetrou stipulated the agreement would make the national health scheme (Gesy) effective and hospital autonomy could be achieved.

As such, there are no more outstanding issues, he added.

 

