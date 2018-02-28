Man on trial for impersonating twin at ballot box

February 28th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Man on trial for impersonating twin at ballot box

A 20-year-old man from Paphos is to stand trial for allegedly casting a ballot in place of his twin brother during the presidential elections earlier in the month.

The man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charges of impersonation and circulation of forged documents.

The 20-year-old was arrested after being caught trying to vote during the runoff election, pretending to be his twin brother.

According to police, the man went to a Yeroskipou poll centre where he voted and then asked if he could also vote for his brother. When he was told he could not, he left, but returned later on after changing clothes, with his twin brother’s ID card.

After reportedly registering as his brother, he headed towards the voting booth but was stopped by the police officer on duty who realised what was going on.

He was taken to the police station for questioning and was released after being charged.

The court hearing at the Paphos district court is set to begin at July 4.

  • Disruptive

    Betting 50 euros he was not voting for Ansatasiades, as this would have not end in court.

  • Douglas

    Maybe home made voting by proxy 😉

