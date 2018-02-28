Nicosia means culture says tourism board

The Nicosia Tourism Board (NTB) on Tuesday launched a campaign for the promotion of the island’s capital as the ultimate cultural destination.

The campaign ‘Meet Nicosia. Meet Culture’, aims at attracting more visitors to the capital as the majority of tourists who arrive on the island, according to the chairperson of NTB Elena Tanou, do so “for the sea and sun”.

“Taking this as a fact and knowing the peculiarities and advantages of Nicosia, we decided to focus on a very basic feature of the city: its rich culture,” Tanou said at a press conference to announce the launch of the campaign. “Nicosia means culture,” she said.

The campaign aims to both attract more tourists but also introduce Nicosia to the locals.

The campaign will focus on promoting all museums, monuments and cultural spaces of Nicosia, Tanou said, which will also help them to address the big problem of low traffic they face.

A pocket guidebook was published with the 51 most important museums, monuments and cultural spaces located throughout the Nicosia district. The guidebook, which will be available in all hotels, the airports of Larnaca and Paphos and central spots of Nicosia, provides information on each of the sites – description, operating hours, entrance fee – in addition to maps guiding visitors to all spaces, from the walled city to the district’s mountainous areas.

The guide includes 37 museums, six art galleries and seven monuments.

Among the proposed places to visit are the Cyprus Archeological Museum, the Fairy Tale museum, the archeological museum of ancient Dali, the museum of state broadcaster CyBC, of the police, that of Peo trade union, the motorcycle museum, the water museum, the Centre of Visual Arts and Research, the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and the Troodos Geopark visitor Centre.

It also includes the Paphos and Famagusta gates, Hamam Omerye, the Venetian walls, the Tamassos archaeological space, the Eleftheria Monument and the Nicosia aqueduct.

The Nicosia tourism product will also be promoted online, through blog articles, online competitions, social media, guided tours.

For more information: www.visitnicosia.com.cy