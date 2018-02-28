Paphos mayor says his municipality involved in Tepak scandal

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos has provided the authorities with evidence indicating that an EU fund misappropriation scandal implicating people linked to the technical university (Tepak) had also reached his municipality.

“It looks like that one of the tentacles of the ring … reached Paphos municipality through the involvement of personnel and other elements,” Phedonos told Sigma television on Tuesday.

The mayor said a particular professor had used the municipality’s infrastructure and staff as part of the alleged scam, which secured EU funds for bogus research projects.

The authorities have charged seven people in the case who face around 400 charges.

It concerns 23 EU co-funded programmes worth €5m between 2008 and 2015. Rozita Pavlidou is a former employee of Tepak, who managed the research programmes in question.

Phedonos said he had handed over all the evidence to police.

“I think with the new evidence there could be more defendants in the case,” he said.

He added that the information he had given police concerned more than one person.

“The Tepak case has not finished. There must be a new cycle of investigations and perhaps arrests to clean up this filth.”

Phedonos, who has blown the whistle on various occasions in connection with several scandals, defended his practice of going public each time.

He said he wasn’t after the publicity, suggesting that nothing would be done otherwise.

“If only our state worked properly,” there would be no need for Phedonos or Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides, he added.