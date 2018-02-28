Paphos mayor says his municipality involved in Tepak scandal

February 28th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Paphos mayor says his municipality involved in Tepak scandal

Phedonas Phedonos

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos has provided the authorities with evidence indicating that an EU fund misappropriation scandal implicating people linked to the technical university (Tepak) had also reached his municipality.

“It looks like that one of the tentacles of the ring … reached Paphos municipality through the involvement of personnel and other elements,” Phedonos told Sigma television on Tuesday.

The mayor said a particular professor had used the municipality’s infrastructure and staff as part of the alleged scam, which secured EU funds for bogus research projects.

The authorities have charged seven people in the case who face around 400 charges.

It concerns 23 EU co-funded programmes worth €5m between 2008 and 2015. Rozita Pavlidou is a former employee of Tepak, who managed the research programmes in question.

Phedonos said he had handed over all the evidence to police.

“I think with the new evidence there could be more defendants in the case,” he said.

He added that the information he had given police concerned more than one person.

“The Tepak case has not finished. There must be a new cycle of investigations and perhaps arrests to clean up this filth.”

Phedonos, who has blown the whistle on various occasions in connection with several scandals, defended his practice of going public each time.

He said he wasn’t after the publicity, suggesting that nothing would be done otherwise.

“If only our state worked properly,” there would be no need for Phedonos or Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides, he added.

 

 

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    He has a ‘Herculean ‘ task it’s no wonder there are so many municipalities, because where there are municipalities there is ‘skulduggery ‘a foot ‘ of one kind or another !

  • Douglas

    Weeding out the corrupt dead wood,we wish him luck.

    • JS Gost

      Will it kill the tree though ?

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        If it is not dead already through being rotten at the core – but then new shoots can grow….

        • JS Gost

          We can only hope.

  • Mist

    The Sheriff has his 6 guns blazing

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close