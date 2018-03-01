Co-op workers give union green light to call strike

Workers at the Cyprus Cooperative Bank (formerly the Cooperative Central Bank) on Thursday gave their union the green light to take all necessary action, including strikes, as a reaction to the bank’s recent sacking of a number of employees.

In ballots taken across the districts, 99.08 per cent of CCB employees authorised bank workers’ union Etyk to take action as it saw fit.

In a statement, Etyk said its swift response to the bank’s action, which it called arbitrary and unacceptable, had already resulted in suspending the sackings.

The bank’s management recently fired a number of employees who held non-performing loans.