Co-op workers give union green light to call strike

March 1st, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

A co-op bank branch in Ayia Fyla

Workers at the Cyprus Cooperative Bank (formerly the Cooperative Central Bank) on Thursday gave their union the green light to take all necessary action, including strikes, as a reaction to the bank’s recent sacking of a number of employees.

In ballots taken across the districts, 99.08 per cent of CCB employees authorised bank workers’ union Etyk to take action as it saw fit.

In a statement, Etyk said its swift response to the bank’s action, which it called arbitrary and unacceptable, had already resulted in suspending the sackings.

The bank’s management recently fired a number of employees who held non-performing loans.

 

 

  • Douglas

    Those employees holding NPLs should have their salary mortgage payments stopped at source,that’s better than employment terminations and hardly an excuse for Bank employees to strike ?

  • Nuts, these people are sawing the branch they are sat on.

  • EGB

    So 99.08% of the employees at Cyprus Cooperative Bank think it is alright for employees to have non-performing loans? Or to put it another way 0.92% have a problem with it. No big surprise that virtually nobody has more than €100,000 on deposit there.

    I thought the sackings had been suspended anyway.

  • Colin Evans

    I would have expected the bank to have been able to deduct the loan repayments from their salary. If not, why not?

