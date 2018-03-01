EU promises firm response to US steel tariffs

March 1st, 2018 Americas, Europe, World 11 comments

EU promises firm response to US steel tariffs

US President Donald Trump

The European Union said it would propose countermeasures within days in response to the United States’ decision to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which it called a “blatant intervention” to protect US industry.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday he would impose duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminium imports to shield US producers.

“We strongly regret this step, which appears to represent a blatant intervention to protect US domestic industry and not to be based on any national security justification,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

“We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk … The EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests.”

Juncker said that the Commission would put forward a proposal for WTO-compatible countermeasures against the United States in the next few days to rebalance the situation.

European steelmakers association Eurofer said a global tariff of 25 percent on steel imports meant the United States had chosen trade confrontation, rather than a quota that could have allowed allies to maintain their US presence.

“From one day to the next, EU steel exports to the US – which were at 5 million tonnes in 2017 – will be cut drastically by an estimated 50 percent or more,” Eurofer Director Genereal Axel Eggert said in a statement.

He said he welcomed the Commission’s announcement of appropriate and swift measures.

“The EU must not allow that the moderate recovery in our industry over the last year is now being destroyed by the EU’s most important political ally,” Eggert said.

    Alienating the US ever more, even from its so-called close allies, in a desperate bid to protect its own inefficient, costly industries. Another sign that the Empire is in decline.

  • Douglas

    He said America first and it appears he means it, the EU are already masters at it by controlling who you can trade with.

  • NuffSaid

    The last time the EU attempted to raise tariffs on cheap Chinese steel imports to protect the eu industry, the UK vetoed it. the uk did not want to affect their trade deal with China to trade the renminbi through the London markets, this led to tata steel plants closing and others being reduced in size. This is a taste of Brexit and the uk has not left yet. The question is, who is truly protecting their industry? It’s definitely not the uk.

    • Banjo

      You do realise Trump is the American president??? Not the British prime minister ?

  • Banjo

    This international trade business is getting quite unfriendly.

    It’s rather ironic that the most protectionist , self serving organisation in the world is complaining about ” protecting domestic industry”.

    • NuffSaid

      Fool. Do some research.

      • Banjo

        I need research to see the EU are hypocrites?

    • EGB

      So are you saying you support Trump’s move or not?

  • Parthenon Returns

    What about cheap holidays to Turkey due to the deliberate low value of the Turkish Lira??? Time to place sanctions on Turkey!!!!

  • Gipsy Eyes

    The real world of international trade a la Trump’s America. Brexiteers really are living in an early 19th century time bubble when Britain was the only industrialised country in the world and could set the rules……….no matter how contradictory given the British were preaching “free trade” and at the same time ruled over the biggest empire of protected trade in the history of mankind.

    • EGB

      Go back even further and Scotland only agreed to the act of Union in exchange for being able to trade in the English new world colonies.

