Four pianists share the Paphos stage

The stage can be a lonely place, so pianists Galina Dimova, Nina Ioannidou, Ivelina Ruseva and Natalia Lezedova will keep each other company on Sunday for a piano recital in Paphos with works by Mozart, Saint-Saens, Liszt, Debussy, Chopin, Shostakovich, Babadjanyan and Piazzolla.

The four pianists, who will help us understand (or just remind us) why classical music is so good for the soul, are all very accomplished musicians.

Dimova, from Bulgaria, started piano at the age of seven and was accepted at the Christina Morfova Music Lyceum for gifted children. She then went on to graduate from the Academy of Music, Dance and Fine Arts in Plovdiv. She has played extensively both as a soloist and an accompanist and, in 1994, she formed The Classical Trio.

Ioannidou, from Russia, started studying the piano at the age of seven. She studied at the Musical University of Stavropol and the Musical Faculty of the University of Greece. For the last eight years she has been teaching music in Paphos and Limassol.

Ruseva, also from Bulgaria, began piano lessons at the age of seven and was accepted at the Veselin Stogianov music school at the age of ten. After her graduation with honours, she was accepted at the National Music Academy Pancho Vladigerov in Sofia, Bulgaria. Since 1999 she has been living in Paphos, where she teaches piano and takes part in various cultural events and concerts for solo piano and chamber music.

Lezedova is a laureate of five international competitions, including two first prizes as a performer-soloist in St Petersburg and Moscow in 2012, winner of the Grand Prix at the Severnaya Venetsiya Music Festival in 2012 and the first prize as a concertmaster at the Performing Arts Musical Competition in St Petersburg in 2013.

One Piano Four Pianists

Piano recital. March 4. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 6pm. €7/12. Tel: 70-002420