Gesy will be priority for new health minister

The new Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou pledged on Thursday to continue major reform of the health sector and oversee the introduction of hospital autonomy and the implementation of the National Health Scheme (Gesy).

After the swearing in ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Thursday, Ioannou received the portfolio of the health ministry from outgoing minister, Giorgos Pamboridis.

During the handover ceremony, Ioannou gave reassurances that he will continue the ‘important work that has been done so far’.

“Over the last two years, a lot has been done in the health sector, and important changes have been launched through the passing last June of the reform bills on Gesy and (hospital) autonomy,” Ioannou said.

He added that his ministry’s goal ought to be the administrative and financial autonomy of state hospitals and the introduction of Gesy. Hospital autonomy is the first step toward the implementation of the scheme.

There will be radical changes in upcoming years, he said, both in the health sector and the ministry structure itself, required by the introduction of Gesy and hospital autonomy.

“But until the implementation of Gesy, our priority should be the improvement of offered services with focus on patients,” Ioannou said.

He added that his ministry’s aim ought to be the improvement of conditions in state hospitals, both for patients and healthcare professionals, by upgrading services and infrastructure.

Pamboridis thanked the health ministry staff and permanent secretary, Christina Yiannaki, for their help during his 2.5-year term which resulted in the launch ‘of the important reforms in the health sector’.

Addressing Ioannou, Pamboridis said that the duties of a minister are not taught in any university and that the only qualification one needs to serve in such a post is a ‘moral compass’.

“I am certain that you will succeed,” Pamboridis told Ioannou.

The outgoing minister spoke often of ‘fiefdoms’ in the health sector and of how he had vowed to push forth with the stagnant-for-decades plans for the implementation of Gesy.

During Pamboridis’ term as health minister, government bills and regulations introducing Gesy were passed by parliament, followed by the appointment of the board of the State Health Services Organisation (Okyy) which is tasked with overseeing the operation of all public hospitals and centres of primary health care, as well as the implementation of administrative and financial autonomy in public hospitals.

After gradual implementation, Gesy will be in full swing by July 1, 2020.

Pamboridis had on several occasions clashed with state and private doctors over their demands concerning the implementation of Gesy and hospital autonomy but also on the day-to-day operation of state hospitals.