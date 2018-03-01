Man dies in car crash

March 1st, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

A 66-year-old man died on Wednesday after the car he was driving crashed into an electricity pole on the Psematismenos-Zygi road, Larnaca district.

The accident happened around 6pm. Charalambos Georgiou, from Limassol, apparently lost control of his vehicle, smashing into an electricity pole.

The fire service was summoned to extract Georgiou from the mangled car.

The man was transported to Larnaca general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police are investigating the precise circumstances of the incident.

 

  • jobanana

    Sad news, happened just below my house.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Tragic. Condolences to the family, but how? Single vehicle accidents raise many questions.

    • Douglas

      Post Mortem might help to establish cause of death.

