New education minister pledges commitment to reform

New Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris pledged on Thursday to continue the education reform started by his predecessor Costas Kadis

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Hambiaouris, who served under Kadis as a civil servant at the ministry, said only with everyone’s co-operation can the island achieve quality upgrade of the education system.

“I think I know well the goings-on in education,” he said, citing his 32 years in the sector. “All together, we will continue and we will support education reform.”

“No one can be spared and if we succeed, we will succeed for our children; for the children of this country,” the minister said. “Only this way we can hope for a promising future.”

Hambiaouris urged everyone involved in education to work together for the good of the children.

Kadis left the education ministry and moved across town to the colonial building housing the ministry of agriculture, a place familiar to him from his days as an academic.

Kadis said the ministry was faced with serious challenges such as climate change and desertification and must also manage the island’s natural resources in the nest possible way.

“We must manage in a rational and sustainable way, the significant biological and environmental wealth our country possesses for which we can all be proud of,” Kadis said. “We must manage the challenges concerning animal welfare issues and a series of other matters that we will have the opportunity to discuss later on.”

Kadis said he had worked with numerous departments of the ministry when he was an academic and he can attest that it boasted exceptional scientists and technocrats.

“It is a fact that It was a desire of mine to serve in this ministry,” he said.