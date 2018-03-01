No new peace talks as things stand, says new foreign minister

March 1st, 2018 Cyprus, featured 93 comments

No new peace talks as things stand, says new foreign minister

Foreign Affairs Minister: Nicos Christodoulides

Peace talks aimed at reunifying the island cannot start under the current circumstances, new foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

During the course of his first interview since being appointed to the post of top diplomat, Christodoulides said Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean – using force to stop Cyprus from drilling for gas – demonstrate that Ankara at this time is not interested in efforts at solving the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides told Sigma that the international community is as well aware of the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that Cyprus continues to work diplomatically behind the scenes.

Responding to questions, the foreign minister dismissed the notion that Turkey has succeeded in creating a fait accompli in the seas around the island.

Cyprus’ failure to drill in offshore block 3 was merely a setback, he said, adding that the Republic would press ahead with its energy plans.

“Mr Erdogan behaves in this way not only against Cyprus, but also Syria, Iraq, the Europeans and the United States,” he said.

Asked about the ‘social dinner’ which president Nicos Anastasiades is seeking to have with the Turkish Cypriot leader, Christodoulides said the president wished to ‘explore the terrain’, adding that such a meeting could not be construed as negotiations.

Christodoulides is scheduled to carry out an official visit to Athens on Monday.

 

Over the coming period he also planned to visit a number of neighbouring countries, he added.

 

  • Douglas

    Not very positive rhetoric by the new Minister to give hope for the future.

  • EGB

    No surprises there from Christodoulides.

  • Evgenios Zosimov

    right after the elections, thanks. I draw the line from here now on… i simply don’t give a **** anymore. Good luck. I traveled from UK for a weekend to vote! (OK i needed some proper Lamb souvla but still).
    Imbeciles dealing with imbeciles, its out of my IQ range.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Everyday different (same) BS. Everyone is sick and tired of this. When will all this be over??? Has someone got the balls to stop wasting peoples’ times and giving people false hopes…

  • Parthenon Returns

    And before any Anatolian posters moan about my “copy & paste” they need to explain why its ok for evil Turkey to close its border & air space to Armenia, but its ludicrous for me to suggest that Greece do the same!!!!

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Because the evil Cyprus has treated the TCs in a very evil way.

      • Nick Michaelides

        because evil turkey killed 5000 GC in 1974….

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Because evil Cyprus kidnapped and killed and mass murdered many TCs between 1950 and 1974 just because we spoke Turkish…

          • Nick Michaelides

            because evil Ottomans kidnapped and killed and mass murdered and raped many GCs till 1850 just because they spoke greek and they were christians… also TMT killed the same number of TCs … you are not innocent… read hisory and check the numbers …. but dealing with nationalist like u forget it,,, go to anatolia to find your destiny… why you are in cyprus that is a melding pott….

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Because in 1821 you murdered the entire Turkish population of Greece and in 1923 you murdered, raped burned and pillaged Western Turkey until Kemal Ataturk kicked your asses to the Aegean Sea.

      • Eve Frangoudis

        What a bunch of BS try the other way around which they are good at doing! Turning things around! Where do you get your information!

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          This really shows what a bunch of deceitful liers you are. My neighbour is still missing since 1958, my uncle was executed in Kofinou by GCs in 1967, you guys murdered all inhabitants of Aloda, Santalaris, Maratha and Tochni in 1974 and buried them in a mass grave. You may continue with your lies but it is all documented with proof.

          • Eve Frangoudis

            Who is us wasnt even living there at the time of war although I have property in the North! How and why the war broke out or how many gang members on each side, but we in other countries are being hounded by the extremist hoodlums if we are Cypriot or of arab backround .From what I can see its for property and ID theft.People that were not part of it shouldn’t have to put up with this BS from both sides!

  • Parthenon Returns

    Good start FM….now begin implementing my 15 measures that I have sent to you & the Greek FM.

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose sanctions on Turkey.
    8. Block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey
    9. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    10. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    11. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    12. Guarantee EU that any new wave of muslim migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    13. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on exercises through Turkish villages in W Thrace.
    14. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    15. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.

    • Muffin the Mule

      😂😂😂😂😂🦄🦄

  • Adalet Kılıcı

    Not long before the TRNC will be free from the GC clutches! After more than half a century!
    Long live TRNC!

    • Parthenon Returns

      Very few evil entities get recognition from the UN.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Well you must be one of those they failed to recognize.

    • Gold51

      No chance.
      Half centuary of occupation by Turkey.
      Soon be over.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Yeah I agree with you, Parthenon and his army of the elite will kick Turkish army out and declare Cyprus as part of Greece…

  • Gold51

    TCs are not part of the “peace” talks. Never have been , never will be.
    Thats the problem.
    It’s Erdigan and his cronies thats are war mongering in the region and Turkeys trnc administration must follow Despot Erdogan instruction.
    TCs are…… irrelevant to any talks.
    It’s about time they admitted .

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      When you take TCs seriously and satisfy their demands to provide sense of security, equality and Justice to them, then we can have peace in Cyprus and we can have Federation which can work. Otherwise stop blaming everything on Turkey. You are dealing with us not Turkey. When TCs say yes, Turkey has no choice but to withdraw. So far, we have not been offered anything from the South that we feel comfortable with to say yes. If you guys continue with your intransigence, then in 20 years time you will become the minority in Cyprus and you will then be offered minority rights which you think we so much deserve.

      • Gold51

        President of Cyprus is not dealing with TCs, never has done.
        Annan plan 5 , changed five times to suite “Turkey” not TCs.
        Last year talks were scuttled by Erdogans cronies again to suite Turkeys requirements with worlds most STUPID demands
        Your….make believe leader “Akinci sat in the meeting tl with his thumb up his back side, brain in nuetral while his Erdogans loyal and obedient servants scuttled everything up again.!!
        Regarding minority rights…Sunshine if your TCs your already a minority of the minority and almost very close to extinction.Your smothered with illegal Anatolian squatters ripping your identity away from.. Get your facts in order.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Well better to be smothered by Anatolians then smothered by you lot who hates everything Turkish and who proved to us time and again since 1950s

          • Eve Frangoudis

            BS again your pathetic! Stop playing the poor whoa me card!

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              You are the pathetic one. You judge history and people based on false and deitful rubbish fed to you by your racist priests and teachers…

              • Eve Frangoudis

                I agree their working on that!

        • Eve Frangoudis

          I agree in more ways then one! The ID thieves are the whole problem!

        • Kuruova

          Co owners get your facts right as per 1960 constitution.

        • Erkin A Salih

          The same UN plan that your current president whole heartily supported and even rallied to get support for in 2004 changed his tune in 2013 soon fter he become President because the world knows that the only way they can serve a 2nd term in Cyprus is on the back of the Cyprus gravy train “elect me I will do everything as your President to unify out country” and when they do win the 2nd term they have nothing to loose and come up with all sorts of delay tactic as they don’t need to fear or worry about re-election.

        • EGB

          A rat’s backside would probably shun your company. What is it with this racist bile that makes you feel so good?

      • Eve Frangoudis

        Sounds to me like two fckd up little gangs!

    • Kuruova

      We haven’t forgotten that fat man from Athens. And to think the Southern Greek Cypriot Republic are independent from motherland Greece,who are they kidding!

      • Gold51

        We are always reminded regularly by your fascists president and dictator Erdogan, trnc belongs to him. Any remaining TCs living in his corrupt illegale offshore aministration are his servants and subjects.
        His cronies often pop over to remind you lot and the Anatolian squaters not to say anything that might offend the sultan or you might find yourselfs in a nice Turkish prison.

        • Kuruova

          You conveniently seem to have forgotten the TRNC was borne out of the ethnic cleansing attempts of the GCs together with desire for ENOSIS. EOKA, Grivas, Samson, they live long in the South.

  • Les

    The path to partition has already begun.
    The new TRNC government has come up with 22 new reforms.
    One of them is to increase taxes and pay off all the GC land claims (around 6K of them) – why? Because without any claims there is no reason to hold up the partition. It is now just a matter of time.

  • Anon

    Peace talks ?
    What a Clown..
    There has been peace since 1974 ..
    Turkey has made sure of that …

    • Niko

      Not sure why you Turks don’t just move back to Turkey. Which Anatolian village did you come from? Hope you’re enjoying my family home! Shame there are no real TCs left that can provide proper comments not the views of Turks

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Niko every person here is a Turkish speaking Cypriot. It is customary with you super patriots to declare anyone who opposes GC propaganda a settler. There are no settlers on this forum. Besides did you DNA test all commentator’s here and came to your absurd conclusion??? When are you guys going to understand that we no longer trust you and do not want a settlement on your terms only???

        • Kuruova

          Super patriot no racist yes.

        • EGB

          I read somewhere recently that GC or TC most of the genes on both sides come from Italy and the Lebanon.

        • Eve Frangoudis

          What DNA are you talking about! How ignorant to believe that ancestry scamming sht! DNA is paternity. Do you know what that is? I know my family tree I don’t need some scammer telling me what I am!

          • EGB

            Strangely enough most scientists currently believe maternity can play a role.

            • Eve Frangoudis

              Its paternity not maternity. Right by your DNA unbelievable scams out there. The worst part is people who believe them.

              • EGB

                Paternal DNA is looking at the Y chromosome, maternal DNA is looking at mitochondrial DNA. I could elaborate.

                • Eve Frangoudis

                  And who gives a sht bye! Not interested I know who my family is! All the evil cloning going on guard our eggs I say! And I don’t mean frozen! A lot of Frankenstein DRs out there!

                  • EGB

                    So where were they in say 1320? There will be a lot of them from back then, you will probably have about 2,000,000 different grandfathers if they are all unique (not very likely) or just 1 if you come from a village where brothers have always married their sisters.

                    • Eve Frangoudis

                      People in my Town didn’t sleep with their family members! If your following that root its called something else! I was brought up in civilized countries where they don’t sleep with relatives! Lately so many with mental illness you have to watch who comes into your family a lot of sickos out there!

                    • EGB

                      So you’re probably a lot more genetically diverse than you think you are.

                    • Eve Frangoudis

                      Get a life! I Will tell you this! Any relative that shows up to sleep with one of my family members will be sorry!

                    • EGB

                      Have you got some kind of reading problem? Do the words say something different to you?

                    • Eve Frangoudis

                      One think I cant stand! Invaders and pranksters!

                    • EGB

                      I’ll take that as a yes.

      • Eve Frangoudis

        Their countries are all stolen they have no country so why don’t you all be nice and hand it over! Constantinuple was not enough like lets take more? Looking for war obviously not peace loving people!

        • EGB

          Constantinople – get a grip. May 29th 1453. Never a part of Greece and certainly never a part of Cyprus, the dying remnant of the Eastern Roman Empire where Greek was used as the lingua franca for a 1000 years.

          • Eve Frangoudis

            It was Greek! you get a grip. I live in this century not the 14th!

            • EGB

              It was never Greek. Have you ever heard of the Roman Empire?

              • Eve Frangoudis

                Have you ever heard of Byzantine Empire? Look it up! You cannot keep up with my families history so give it up!

                • EGB

                  The Byzantine Empire is the Eastern Roman Empire. Was Constantine the Great Greek? No. Did he give the city a Greek name because high class Romans were versed in Greek? Yes.

                  • Eve Frangoudis

                    What a fn idiot! The were versed in Greek because it was Greek before the Romans. Are you trying to tell me the Romans taught us Greek? LOL

                    • EGB

                      You really have no idea. You twist what I say to suit whatever is going on in your mind. I told you high class Romans were versed in Greek, in case you didn’t understand what I meant by that, they were taught Greek from childhood.

                      So let’s get this straight, in your opinion Constantine the Great gave it a Greek name, named after him because it was Greek already?

                    • Eve Frangoudis

                      What do you think he gave it a Greek name because it was Roman? Whats going on in your head opposite and backward games? Of course it was Greek! Go study some history! And where did they come up with the Greek to be versed in!

                    • EGB

                      He was Roman, he was the most powerful man in the world, his name was Constantine, he named a new city after himself and called it Constantinopolis, just as his hero Alexander the Great had done with many cities he founded. What is it you don’t get?

                    • Eve Frangoudis

                      I don’t know that they were Greek? Beleive what you like go ask a greek! Your obviously Roman! Why so obsessed I live in the here and now not there! You will drive yourself coocoo!

                    • EGB

                      Said the person obsessed with Constantinople and a bit the worse for wear when it comes to grammar and spelling.

                    • Eve Frangoudis

                      Your obsessed at being right. You have issues. As for my spelling am not racing to be a journalist!

                    • EGB

                      A wise career choice, whatever racing to be a journalist means.

      • Anon

        I am a Turkish Cypriot you Clown .
        If you ever need a job im sure there’s a village missing an idiot somewhere for you in the South.

  • Rächer

    The Turkish AND the Turkish Cypriot side have made it clear that after the GC disingenuous debacle of the Crans Montana they are no longer interested in talking about any sort of “reunification” with the South.
    When the GC side is ready to talk about the official partition terms, the Turkish Cypriots are willing to sit at the same table with them.
    Until then, all exploration in the seas around the island is on hold for the GC’s.

    • Niko

      Great and now you as a Turkish settler can be a real Turk. Do what your told, say what you have been instructed to say and think as you have been told to think. Watch out though because one day Erdos Lynch mob will bang on your door if you contemplate to think and act for yourself 🤪

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        What about your EOKA and ELAM lynch mobs. They are just waiting for Turkish army to withdraw so that they can begin their carnage..

        • Nick Michaelides

          you are lunatic ..what EOKA and ELAM can do…..with the brains that you are carrying i was pro unification now i am totally against… stupid really if i have to deal with people like u…

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            And I do not want to live with people like you who blames Turkey for all of your problems. I guess Greece and Cyprus is bankrupt because of Turkey right??? You might as well think so because you think all of your other problems exist because of Turkey. You guys need to grow up..

        • Gold51

          I would have thought thats already happening to you lot by your very own invader and occupier.

        • Eve Frangoudis

          There is fear and they have to guarantee something for sure! The laws have to be changed to be more humane on both sides!

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            And since when did the ROC prosecute any GC who commited an offense against a TC???

        • Niko

          Don’t worry those old school Lynch mobs don’t have any power any more. They are all in their 80s now and sit around playing backgammon and drinking Cyprus coffee 👍. What about your Turkish lynch mobs? They appear very active, even willing to turn on your leader if Erdo wishes.

      • Eve Frangoudis

        They don’t knock on your door! They make you lynch yourself! And we don’t don’t know whose mob it is so many!

    • Niko

      Oh and by the way to negotiate means that both sides need to compromise. Unfortunately TCs are not the ones negotiating and the peace process is hijacked by Erdos demands which unfortunately are not a compromise but add more demands. You can not negotiate with Turks as they change according to whatever BS they come up with at any given time. All international players know this and are very frustrated to have to deal with the Turks.

      Luckily the big players don’t live next door to a neighbour from Hell otherwise you would have suffered the same fate as Iraq.

      Unfortunately for Cyprus, Greece, Syria, et al we have to live alongside you clowns 🤡

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        How unfortunate that we have been forced to live with you guys since 1950s

        • Nick Michaelides

          you dont knot a damn think about cyprus history …. they were no problems before the 50s between the 2 communities… it was after 1955 when brits push the TCs to take brits side …

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Yeah when you decided you wanted to be part of Greece and you expected us to embrace this so that we could be wiped out. Keep on dreaming and it just may become a hallucination at least.

          • Eve Frangoudis

            No comment there for the British! No doubt they caused a lot of problems!

        • Eve Frangoudis

          You two are plain stupit! Those days are done your living now with their children same hatred over again when is this going to end ? Why do this children have too go through this!

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            It will end when your parents, teachers and priest stop brainwashing you to hate everything Turkish. A simple question, why did you change the name of Turkish Coffee to Cyprus Coffee in the South??? Very obvious right, everything Turkish must be wiped out. Your lies and deceit only fool people like yourselves.

            • Eve Frangoudis

              Your one big baby no wonder they cant find a solution! Coffee? I have no idea I drink Greek Turkish English Cypriot and Italian coffee! Is that a solution for you!

      • Eve Frangoudis

        I am not wasting my time on this site again! Bunch of ignorant babies!

  • alexander reutersward

    It takes two to tango, I have not seen or heard any indication that the north is open to new talks, on the contrary I have a feeling that crans Montana closed the chapter of negotiations for them .

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      If the South comes to the “negotiation” table and offers nothing new, how do you expect the TCs to say yes to anything. All we hear is Turkish army out, TCs will have minority rights etc. etc.

      • Eve Frangoudis

        No they wont the same rights for all! Has to be put into law and exercised!

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Yeah it will happen keep on waiting. If you think for a minute that we will put our trust in you, you are delusional.

          • Eve Frangoudis

            Then forget it wait for a war to solve everything if your too ignorant. Do you actually think they trust you? Someone has to start!

    • Eve Frangoudis

      The ones that close the chapter are criminals true citizens want peace for their children! The sad part is so much criminality you cant see clearly on what steps to take all have to stick together and drive this evil out before it consumes you! Make a decision for fck says and leave the egos behind whos the better person is what it comes down to!

