March 1st, 2018 Cyprus 15 comments

North aims to ditch reputation as gambling den

A hotel casino in Kyrenia

Efforts are underway in the north to move the focus of tourism in the breakaway regime from gambling to its Ottoman past, it was reported on Thursday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, efforts are underway to change the image of the breakaway regime, which is known as the ‘gambling island’ due its large number of casinos.

The move, however, is not being welcomed by everyone as some fear it is an attempt to gloss over the rich history of Nicosia going back thousands of years.

Daily Milliyet reported that Turkey’s General Directorate of (religious) Foundations Administration and the Cyprus Evkaf foundation will launch in mid-April the project ‘Vakif town’ aiming at highlighting the cultural diversity of Nicosia in the north. The two organisations manage religious foundations dating back to the Ottoman Empire era.

The project began in 2014, the daily said, when the Turkish religious foundation administration authority in cooperation with the Association of Turkey’s Tourism Guides (Tureb), trained around 1,000 professional tour guides operating in Turkey and the north.

The two organisations prepared a tour including 26 historic monuments.

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu is to attend on April 15 for the project’s launch.

The tour will include a number of churches, mosques and museums and will end at the Kyrenia gate.

As part of the rebranding of the tourism product, Cavusoglu reportedly asked whether one of the historical monuments included in the tour – Kumarcilar hani – could be changed as its name means gamblers’ inn, Milliyet said.

In a recent meeting with the two organisations and Turkish Cypriot tourist agents, Cavusoglu said that Cyprus has been known as a ‘religious foundation (vakif) island’ since its conquest in 1570-71 by the Ottomans.

Vakif monuments in Cyprus, he said, most of which are in the north, include 202 mosques, 15 tekkes, eight madrasas (religious schools) many inns and hammams.

According to columnist Sami Ozuslu, the decision to promote Nicosia in the north as a city of religious foundations was announced in Ankara and the ‘ministry’ of tourism was not included in this procedure.

In an article in daily Yeni Duzen, Ozuslu argues that there’s more to the move than just boosting tourism in north Cyprus.

“The actual question I want to ask is the following: Who dares to consider that the history of a city, which has a past of five thousand even six thousand years and many civilizations have passed from it, started in 1571?,” Ozuslu asked.

He also wondered why some think it is fitting to only promote the last 600 years of a town that has been inhabited for thousands of years.

They want to erase its thousand-old history, he said.

Ozuslu also said that none of the people who work in the field of tourism, when asked whether they think that this project will yield benefits, replied positively.

  • alexander reutersward

    i cant read that they are closing any casinos (or brothels that also is a popular attraction in the north), they just try to market the island to cater for a wider variety of possible clients..

  • ROC

    This is called saving face, because they know the biggest customers have been from the south, and now the south is building their own casinos the tourists and others that would have frequented the North in a flow will now end up a trickle, hence the reason, its too much of a coincidence that South are build Casinos and the North want to shut them, If a Turk gives gives a coin you can bet attached on a elastic band.

  • Geogrge

    Who ownes the casinos? isis-turks?

    If you do a little research, you will be shocked who of our “friend and ally” do control the hotels and casinos in the occupied isis north…

  • Kazim

    If they wanted to move focus away from gambling, why not close down the casinos, like they did in Turkey?…but where would they launder all those millions if ever they were shut down?

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      this will not work. most of the casinos are owned by turks, employing turks. turkey will not kill its own golden goose.

    • Oh Come ON!

      They didn’t close down all the casinos in Turkey to move the focus away from gambling. It was done in a religious context – one of the first such acts intended to try to steer (successfully, to a degree) Turkey away from secularism. Plenty of other countries in the world are able to have casinos as well as a whole array of other attractions at the same time so why not in the north?

      • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

        you are mistaken. the casinos in turkey were closed in 2006, long before the current emphasis on religion took place. the reason was to eliminate local mafia that controlled more than 100 casinos throughout turkey. many of them were owned by high government members, cheating the tax office.

        • Oh Come ON!

          I think you’ll find that casinos were closed in Turkey much earlier than 2006 under Necmettin Erbakan – the first Islamic prime minister of Turkey who had religious ideas for the country way before Erdogan. While some may suggest that the closing of casinos was in order to kerb mafia activity, it is hard to believe that any government would dump an industry like gambling or cigarettes worth many many millions each year in taxes and tourism and employment in order to do so.

          • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

            casinos in europe, including turkey, do seldom attract tourism, with few exceptions such as monte carlo. there are too many all around europe. it’s not worth it to travel.
            in turkey it was indeed the mafia, including participating government officials, that caused the closure. it became uncontrollable and tax was not collected effectively.
            i know because i was there.

        • Kazim

          the law to close down casinos in Turkey was passed in August 1996 and came into effect in December 1996..Erbakan did play a big part, but reason was not religious..

          • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

            true. 2006 was the prohibition of online gambling. you are right, – the reason of closing live casinos was not based on religion.

      • Evergreen

        Hmm🙇

      • Kazim

        Why not? Because they are using unrecognised status of the north to run casinos as money laundering joints…No one has control over what they do, and no one cares as long as they pay their annual casino tax..

        • Oh Come ON!

          All such enterprises, whether in unrecognised or recognised countries, attract the kind of activity that you mention. One only has to look at Las Vegas to see that. Of course, I am not suggesting that the north is on the same scale as Vegas but, like in Vegas, tourists go to gamble…and eat in restaurants and sleep in hotels and buy lots of stuff. There are pros AND cons!

  • almostbroke

    I would love to hear the Guides ‘patter ‘ on this one ! ‘Balance ‘ is one of the watchword ‘ of guides everywhere ! Biased guiding is a definite ‘no no ‘ !

