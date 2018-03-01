North aims to ditch reputation as gambling den

Efforts are underway in the north to move the focus of tourism in the breakaway regime from gambling to its Ottoman past, it was reported on Thursday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, efforts are underway to change the image of the breakaway regime, which is known as the ‘gambling island’ due its large number of casinos.

The move, however, is not being welcomed by everyone as some fear it is an attempt to gloss over the rich history of Nicosia going back thousands of years.

Daily Milliyet reported that Turkey’s General Directorate of (religious) Foundations Administration and the Cyprus Evkaf foundation will launch in mid-April the project ‘Vakif town’ aiming at highlighting the cultural diversity of Nicosia in the north. The two organisations manage religious foundations dating back to the Ottoman Empire era.

The project began in 2014, the daily said, when the Turkish religious foundation administration authority in cooperation with the Association of Turkey’s Tourism Guides (Tureb), trained around 1,000 professional tour guides operating in Turkey and the north.

The two organisations prepared a tour including 26 historic monuments.

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu is to attend on April 15 for the project’s launch.

The tour will include a number of churches, mosques and museums and will end at the Kyrenia gate.

As part of the rebranding of the tourism product, Cavusoglu reportedly asked whether one of the historical monuments included in the tour – Kumarcilar hani – could be changed as its name means gamblers’ inn, Milliyet said.

In a recent meeting with the two organisations and Turkish Cypriot tourist agents, Cavusoglu said that Cyprus has been known as a ‘religious foundation (vakif) island’ since its conquest in 1570-71 by the Ottomans.

Vakif monuments in Cyprus, he said, most of which are in the north, include 202 mosques, 15 tekkes, eight madrasas (religious schools) many inns and hammams.

According to columnist Sami Ozuslu, the decision to promote Nicosia in the north as a city of religious foundations was announced in Ankara and the ‘ministry’ of tourism was not included in this procedure.

In an article in daily Yeni Duzen, Ozuslu argues that there’s more to the move than just boosting tourism in north Cyprus.

“The actual question I want to ask is the following: Who dares to consider that the history of a city, which has a past of five thousand even six thousand years and many civilizations have passed from it, started in 1571?,” Ozuslu asked.

He also wondered why some think it is fitting to only promote the last 600 years of a town that has been inhabited for thousands of years.

They want to erase its thousand-old history, he said.

Ozuslu also said that none of the people who work in the field of tourism, when asked whether they think that this project will yield benefits, replied positively.