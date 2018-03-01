Police make arrests in connection with death of Bulgarian woman (Updated)

Police on Thursday arrested two men, aged 54 and 27, in connection with the death of a Bulgarian woman last week.

The two, father and son, are the owners of premises in Paphos where a number of dogs were being kept.

They have denied any involvement, stating they know nothing of the incident.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while his father is suspected of acting as an accessory after the fact.

Both will be appearing before a judge on Friday for their remand hearing.

The arrests came in tandem with the findings of a third post-mortem taking place on Thursday that found the woman, 46-year-old Petruna Nikolova, had been bitten by dogs.

Nikolova was found seriously injured in a potato field in Yeroskipou a week ago; she died on her way to the hospital.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, one of the men under arrest is the person who had called an ambulance to the spot where Nikolova was lying injured.

The third post-mortem, requested by the deceased’s family, was carried out by state pathologist Nicolas Charalambous in the presence of private pathologist Panicos Stavrianos.

The family had requested that a private pathologist weigh in on the case after two successive post-mortems reached different findings as to the cause of death.

Speaking to the press after the third post-mortem, Stavrianos, himself a former state pathologist, said Nikolova died as a result of multiple injuries caused by dog bites.

The next step, he added, would be to try and identify the dogs that bit the victim.

Police are still guarding five Rottweilers housed near the location where Nikolova was found.

Media reports said that at the time of the incident two of the Rottweilers were spotted roaming outside a nearby dog pen.

The first post-mortem report had determined that the woman died from haemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

But after failing to find any leads, authorities turned their attention to a pack of dogs that were in the area, prompting a fresh examination of the body. The second post-mortem concluded that Nikolova was likely attacked by dogs.

Meanwhile Nikolova’s partner repeated his plea for donations to raise the sum necessary to pay for transferring the woman’s body to her native Bulgaria.

Ivan Ivanov told the Cyprus News Agency that some €1,000 had been raised so far, and another €900 was needed.

People interested in donating may contact Ivanov’s friend, Elias Dobrev at 96679657.

Ivanov and Nikolova had arrived in Cyprus recently looking for work.