Police make arrests in connection with death of Bulgarian woman (Updated)

March 1st, 2018 Cyprus, featured 16 comments

Police make arrests in connection with death of Bulgarian woman (Updated)

Police on Thursday arrested two men, aged 54 and 27, in connection with the death of a Bulgarian woman last week.

The two, father and son, are the owners of premises in Paphos where a number of dogs were being kept.

They have denied any involvement, stating they know nothing of the incident.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while his father is suspected of acting as an accessory after the fact.

Both will be appearing before a judge on Friday for their remand hearing.

The arrests came in tandem with the findings of a third post-mortem taking place on Thursday that found the woman, 46-year-old Petruna Nikolova, had been bitten by dogs.

Nikolova was found seriously injured in a potato field in Yeroskipou a week ago; she died on her way to the hospital.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, one of the men under arrest is the person who had called an ambulance to the spot where Nikolova was lying injured.

The third post-mortem, requested by the deceased’s family, was carried out by state pathologist Nicolas Charalambous in the presence of private pathologist Panicos Stavrianos.

The family had requested that a private pathologist weigh in on the case after two successive post-mortems reached different findings as to the cause of death.

Speaking to the press after the third post-mortem, Stavrianos, himself a former state pathologist, said Nikolova died as a result of multiple injuries caused by dog bites.

The next step, he added, would be to try and identify the dogs that bit the victim.

Police are still guarding five Rottweilers housed near the location where Nikolova was found.

Media reports said that at the time of the incident two of the Rottweilers were spotted roaming outside a nearby dog pen.

The first post-mortem report had determined that the woman died from haemorrhagic shock resulting from multiple injuries, possibly caused by farming equipment.

But after failing to find any leads, authorities turned their attention to a pack of dogs that were in the area, prompting a fresh examination of the body. The second post-mortem concluded that Nikolova was likely attacked by dogs.

Meanwhile Nikolova’s partner repeated his plea for donations to raise the sum necessary to pay for transferring the woman’s body to her native Bulgaria.

Ivan Ivanov told the Cyprus News Agency that some €1,000 had been raised so far, and another €900 was needed.

People interested in donating may contact Ivanov’s friend, Elias Dobrev at 96679657.

Ivanov and Nikolova had arrived in Cyprus recently looking for work.

 

 

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    What a tragic way to die more investigation is now required to see if she was working for these people in the field as they have a duty of care.

  • Paralimni

    1 day to make a positive cause of death decision by a retired pathologists.
    The first pathologists. should be suspended and made to explain the lack of knowledge

  • Diana

    For goodness sake. HOW many pathologists. Can’t they tell the difference between a dog bite? and cutting equipment. Lord help us. I will not venture out there in case there are dogs on the loose and the death is caused by
    dog bites. And yes I own a Rottweiler. But a pack of Rottweilers on the loose. No thanks.

  • Paralimni

    5 Minutes in a lab will tell you if she was in contact with dogs
    also wound swabs would tell you this
    You would get a better report from Google

  • chitchat

    It is very irresponsible for both the state and media to report the woman was killed by dogs without reaching an ultimate final conclusion. Such reporting won’t help the plight of thousand of abused animals in this country…

  • MountainMan

    It is possible that the injuries are numerous and caused by different sources, for example, animals, machines or humans. This results in difficulty for the pathologists to positively give the cause of death. The last thing any pathologist would want to do is to assume the cause of death.

  • Veritas

    Isn’t DNA a way forward?

    • Jack

      In Cyprus DNA mean Donkey Not Available , dont get them confused !

  • Vaso

    I suspect there is more to this than meets the eye! Strange for her to be in a field! If you’re look for a job you don’t go into a field to find one! I am wondering whether she was attacked by someone and left in the field and then the dogs attacked her!

    • Jack

      Uve probaly just made a better summary of all the detectives put together on this case with what you just wrote .

  • Mist

    Shows the incompetence of the pathologists if they called in a vet to identify if it was dog bites. Why not use Interpol, that’s whats its there for.( unless they are not talking to Cyprus over the Ayia Napa case). How many times have they examined possible case of death as dog bites? I can not remember any here, in Greece a few months ago a woman was killed by feral dogs and in the UK there have been quite a few maulings / deaths. Use other EU experts or is pride getting in the way.

  • Neroli

    3 post mortems?? Doesn’t say much for the pathologists.

  • Really?

    If the suspicion is true, whoever let five rottweilers walk about freely needs to answer for it in court.

  • Savvas Constantinou

    I dont know much..but I would assume a pathologist should be able to distinguish wounds that came from animals and those that are from machinery! For heavens sake…If our pathologists are like this, bring one from overseas!

    • Neroli

      Appalling !

    • MountainMan

      Please see my comment above.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close