Akinci says new talks cannot be open-ended

A new round of Cyprus negotiations cannot be open-ended as this would allow the Greek Cypriot side to drag its feet on the issue of sharing the wealth from hydrocarbons, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Thursday.

“If we are to build a common state, energy will be a central issue of the federation. But this state has not been created yet,” he said, alluding to the dispute over the island’s hydrocarbons.

“The procedure from here on will continue as we see it. Turkey has purchased a platform for drilling, the Greek Cypriots will press ahead with ExxonMobil, and we shall continue our own explorations with TPAO.”

In a live televised interview with Turkish Cypriot media, Akinci said also that at this point there was no meeting on the cards between himself and president Nicos Anastasiades.

And he suggested that a new conference on Cyprus should have the same format as that held in Crans Montana last summer.

Akinci said he felt Anastasiades is unwilling to share power with Turkish Cypriots in a reunified state.

“I have never heard him speak of a Turkish Cypriot president [of a united Cyprus],” he noted.

Nevertheless, he was eager to meet with Anastasiades to gauge the latter’s thoughts about the peace process, now stalled.

Asked whether in the interim he intended to propose confidence-building measures, Akinci suggested the establishment of joint committees focusing on natural gas.

This would help defuse tensions. But Greek Cypriots have rejected the idea, he said.

Akinci also insisted that his ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay did meet abroad with officials of energy companies in the midst of the recent standoff in offshore block 3 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

“Mr Ozersay’s contacts abroad did occur, and not just with one company. His contacts were held in consultation with myself and with the ‘prime minister’,” he said.

Asked whether he would run for ‘president’ of the breakaway regime again, Akinci replied that he does not now concern himself with what will happen in two years’ time.

“Two years from now, provided we see a change of mentality from the Greek Cypriots, then there will be serious developments,” he offered.