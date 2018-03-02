Akinci says new talks cannot be open-ended

Akinci says new talks cannot be open-ended

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

A new round of Cyprus negotiations cannot be open-ended as this would allow the Greek Cypriot side to drag its feet on the issue of sharing the wealth from hydrocarbons, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Thursday.

“If we are to build a common state, energy will be a central issue of the federation. But this state has not been created yet,” he said, alluding to the dispute over the island’s hydrocarbons.

“The procedure from here on will continue as we see it. Turkey has purchased a platform for drilling, the Greek Cypriots will press ahead with ExxonMobil, and we shall continue our own explorations with TPAO.”

In a live televised interview with Turkish Cypriot media, Akinci said also that at this point there was no meeting on the cards between himself and president Nicos Anastasiades.

And he suggested that a new conference on Cyprus should have the same format as that held in Crans Montana last summer.

Akinci said he felt Anastasiades is unwilling to share power with Turkish Cypriots in a reunified state.

“I have never heard him speak of a Turkish Cypriot president [of a united Cyprus],” he noted.

Nevertheless, he was eager to meet with Anastasiades to gauge the latter’s thoughts about the peace process, now stalled.

Asked whether in the interim he intended to propose confidence-building measures, Akinci suggested the establishment of joint committees focusing on natural gas.

This would help defuse tensions. But Greek Cypriots have rejected the idea, he said.

Akinci also insisted that his ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay did meet abroad with officials of energy companies in the midst of the recent standoff in offshore block 3 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

“Mr Ozersay’s contacts abroad did occur, and not just with one company. His contacts were held in consultation with myself and with the ‘prime minister’,” he said.

Asked whether he would run for ‘president’ of the breakaway regime again, Akinci replied that he does not now concern himself with what will happen in two years’ time.

“Two years from now, provided we see a change of mentality from the Greek Cypriots, then there will be serious developments,” he offered.

 

  • Niko

    And if this guy really wants a solution what compromises has he made?

    What actions or compromises will he offer to avoid the stalemate?

    Or is it the same old BS from this guy who claims he wants a solution but not willing to act. Cypriots are not scared of this guys rhetoric and hot air.

    If he wants a solution come up with constructive actions/proposals that do not just satisfy the Turks insistence on controlling the island.

    Then we can talk and solve this.

    Look at the FYROM example they have taken actions to undo years of trying to claim Greek history and now there is real hope for a solution with Greece.

    That’s the sort of thing he needs to
    Come back with not act as the guy who’s being victimised.

  • Douglas

    Shadow boxing continues.

  • Les

    Zzzzzzz

  • Kibristan

    So, no political will to negotiate and the UN are still on the island. They are going to find it very hard to justify continuing to be here after upcoming review. If Akinci and Anastastiades cannot agree to start negotiations on anything then the status quo cannot continue forever.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      New Leaders that are for peace1

  • Louis

    He sounds more and more like Erdogan..
    And to think that a few months ago we had hoped that he would be the one to help find an amicable solution.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      So I guess amicable solution to the South means only their terms and conditions. We TCs are not allowed to ask for anything in return..

      • Niko

        No you ask for everything and more. You propose continued enosis with the Turks and want us to leave a door to the Turks to invade the whole island which we All know is their long term goal. Turks also don’t want to return a fair proportion of the lands the Turks invaded and occupied

        We don’t want to be part of Anatolia we want to be Cypriots free to act and think for them selves without the fear of being lynched by Erdos mobs.

        And don’t mention Elam and Eoka as these guys are in there 80s sipping on coffee at the Kafeneio.

        Unfortunately Akinci is bank rolled and controlled by Erdo and His interests have now shifted towards the demands and greed of the Turks.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Mr Akinci, please do not waste your time with these clowns. They will keep demanding the same they have been demanding the last 43 years. They have absolutely no intention of giving us anything. So please move on and finish this charade.

    • chriszor

      R u serious? We backed off on an a lot of issues, the only thing we asked was no guarantees & no foreign troops

  • Adalet Kılıcı

    Roy Orbison song; Akinci to Anastasiades!
    It’s over, it’s over, it’s oveeeerrr! ♪♫♪

    • Rächer

      Long live the Free TRNC!

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Not over until its over! Song for you!

  • Rächer

    Any new talks will be about an amicable divorce! It’s up to the Greek side, it can be amicable or acrimonious. This time it’s going to be our way or the highway!
    No going back to pre ’74! Long live the TRNC!

  • Parthenon Returns

    16 Issues to give you Akinci & your puppet master Erdogan some problems…

    Greek side must do the following…

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey.
    8. Block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey
    9. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    10. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    11. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    12. Guarantee EU that any new wave of muslim migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    13. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on exercises through Turkish villages in W Thrace.
    14. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    15. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    16. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      “Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support”.Mate are you crazy??? All it takes is 300 Spartans to defeat the entire Turkish army…

    • No_Name12

      I see you have expanded your ingenious list. Sharp minds like yours are unappreciated, you should had been the ministry of foreign affairs.

    • Kibris74

      Ps : Greece has no balls..incase you forgot

