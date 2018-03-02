Anastasiades tells UN he will meet Akinci as long as Turkish provocations end

March 2nd, 2018

UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar and Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix meet President Nicos Anastasiades (Christos Theodorides)

President Nicos Anastasiades has reiterated to the UN his readiness to continue Cyprus negotiations and meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci as long as Turkish provocations end, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Friday.

Anastasiades had a meeting on Friday morning with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in the presence of the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.

Prodromou said that the meeting focused on the UN study regarding the peacekeeping operations which does not only concern Cyprus but peacekeeping operations worldwide, adding that Anastasiades “underlined to Mr. Lacroix, along with his aides, the minister of foreign affairs and the Greek Cypriot negotiator, the role and the effectiveness of the UN peacekeeping force.”

“We realise that the mission is here for many, many years and that for some people at the UN this may be considered as a burden, but the results are very positive,” he noted, adding that UNFICYP plays an important role in maintaining tranquillity in Cyprus. Unficyp has been in Cyprus since March 1964.

Prodromou said that since Spehar was present at the meeting, Anastasiades held a preliminary discussion as regards the state of play in Cyprus. He reiterated his readiness to continue negotiations – as long as provocations and violations by Turkey are terminated – within the existing UN framework, with no new preconditions or demands, Prodromou added.

He also said that Anastasiades “reiterated to Spehar his readiness to meet with Akinci, as they will have  to have at some point  a tete-a-tete conversation if the process is to resume.”

There were no developments on this so far, he added.

As regards UNFICYP, Prodromou said that ideas were exchanged during the meeting. “We expect that any revision that may take place at the international level will not affect Unficyp’s role, taking into consideration that the Republic of Cyprus is a small state occupied by the troops of a foreign troops, it is very close to Turkey and to other troubled areas in the region.”

Asked about statements which Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci made on Thursday during a televised conference, Prodromou said that Akinci did not say anything which was not already known.

Asked if Spehar has conveyed a message from the UNSG, Prodromou said there was no message and recalled that Anastasiades has sent more than one letter to Antonio Guterres expressing his readiness for the resumption of the talks.

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      very relevant. you have something about the latest nhl results too?

    • TRNC TRNC

      Dont you get tired writing so much Nonsense?

      • Parthenon Returns

        I dont write it. I use modern technology called the Internet to find disparaging articles about Turkey & then copy & paste it!! Try it for yourself!!!

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          at least you are honest, admitting your own lack of brains.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Agreed. You dont need brains to insult Turkey & its supporters!!!! LOL

            • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

              that’s right. every idiot can do it, as you know yourself.

              • Parthenon Returns

                Hahahaha….you are so right….any idiot can do it…..priceless.

                • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                  it’s refreshing to see you laughing about yourself.

        • TRNC TRNC

          Can you also copy and paste the Turkish Victorys against Greeks with your modern Technologies?

          Try searching for the fall of Constantinople or 20/july/1974 Cyprus peace keeping operation.

          There very factual events unlike your imaginary 50 thousands greek soldier’s and imagination of sanctions against Turkey Ect fibs.

          The readers would prefer true events of real life info rather then a mad mans imaginary fiction.

          You need help

  • Parthenon Returns

    Turkey & Provocations go hand in hand. Therefore there will be no further talks during this century.

    Time now for a few provocations of our own!!!

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.

    • Kuruova

      I see the list is getting longer. You’ll need an extra page soon.

      • Parthenon Returns

        All are valid. If Turkey can not have diplomatic & economic links with Armenia, then why should Greece give Turkey the respectability it does not deserve!

        • Kuruova

          Then I guess you’d best get a move on. Best not waste any time. Good luck.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Not down to me, if it was they would all be implemented today.

            • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

              lullaby, sleep tight.

              • Parthenon Returns

                The days of the appeasers are coming to an end. Tension is close to boiling point.

                • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                  open your valve. that’s the only thing you can do.

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    Only valve opening is the one that will unleash Greek missiles on Turkish targets.

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      you’re ready for suicide?

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      You do not have the capacity to carry out ANY of the above, you’re just making yourself a laughing stock.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Laugh it up. Whats so special about Turkey that it can impose an economic blockade on Armenia but Greece does not have the “capacity”.
        The abduction of the 2 Greek soldiers will hopefully lead to the implementation of most of these points!!!

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          what’s special about turkey? you should know it since 1974.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Exactly. Turkey needs to be isolated by Greece for its crimes!!!

            • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

              isolated by greece? an impossible task for a bankrupt country.

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      you forgot the ask for ‘constantinople’ to be returned. tss! tss!

      • Parthenon Returns

        Thats not a realist demand at the moment.
        All the points above are valid & any other state would have implemented them by now.

      • ROC

        I heard under Turkish rule its become a Shole ,

        • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

          it’s a major metropolis with millions of foreign visitors annually , athens can only dream of it.

          • ROC

            They go because of its Greek heritage, its like all places of interest in Turkey it was built by the Greeks, from my understand you had nothing other than caves drawings whiles the Greeks were building icon temples like the Parthenon

            • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

              you can probably not afford the flight to istanbul. since more than 500 years a few redundant churches are now beautiful mosques. foreigners come for turkish hospitality, not for your old rotten stones.

              • ROC

                Your very good at demolishing Christian Church’s and erecting Mosques, one only has to look what you did in Cyprus, but then uneducated morons one expects to behave like that, your dna has not yet delveloped to having morals and respect for others,

                death ,destruction and aggression always rises to the top in a Turk.

                • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                  i am sorry that you must suffer. accept my condolences.

                  • ROC

                    we do not suffer, Cyprus has been run by loads of other races and we still here, not true for the native Tcs, who for the last 44 years has been contaminated by Anatolian blood and soon their be no more true TCs. how does that feel being stab in the back by your own KIN? can you answer that?

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      ask your grandmother. she may be as anatolian as it gets, after a few centuries of ottoman seeds on the island.

                    • ROC

                      no you can tell the difference between us, one has brains and the other lacks them,
                      did you never notice how the Anatolian that went to the North works for the native Turkish cypriot

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      the other lacks them. self assessment is a good way to improve.

              • Parthenon Returns

                Wrong. They go to marvel at Greek Byzantine monuments.
                In Turkey if you find any Greek artefacts you carefully clean them & put them in museums.
                In Greece & Cyprus if we find any Turkish artefacts we simply put them in the bin. Sad but true.

                • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                  it needs a retard to believe 30 million visitors a year are visiting turkey to see greece, keep on fooling yourself.

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    Well only a deluded retard thinks tourists visit Istanbul to see anything built by Turks. Even your mosques were built by Greeks.

                    Many modern Turkish buildings collapsed during the last earthquake whilst the Greek/Byzantine built buildings remained untouched.

            • TRNC TRNC

              You need to do some reading to enhance your understanding

        • TRNC TRNC

          You need a hearing Aid.

          • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

            a brain scan

  • Gold51

    Unfortunatly for the President of the Republic of Cyprus, he will be waiting for a long time before Erdogan stops his provocation activates in the region…he’s on a roll with his expansion activities unchallenged by the west.( for now).
    The chap TCs chose to be their leader…. Akinci, simply has “NO” authority or power to tell his boss “DESPOT ERDOGAN” to stops his provocation just as he had NO authority in Crans to even bleep.!! Akinci is Erdogans puppet, leaving indigenous TCs stuck with millions of Illegale Anatolian settlers, totally voiceless in a non recongnised corrupt Turkish regime while Erdogan dimantles their country, culture, heritage and identification. Might be a good idea for them to check their DNA, might account why Erdogan silences them.

    • Kuruova

      Don’t be so stupid you all know that the dynamic duo Laurel (Tsipras) and Hardy (Kotzias) in the motherland have the GC’s final say. Who are you trying to kid.

  • Harry

    I wish all these Turks would find their own paper to troll, oh I forgot, they don’t have the freedom to.

    • Costas

      a cracker

    • Kuruova

      Thanks to Turkey’s lawful intervention in 1974 we have our freedom. It may not be perfect but at least we don’t have to look over our shoulders every time we leave the house. Had Turkey not have intervened you would have cleansed us off the island years ago in your quest for ENOSIS at any cost.

      • ROC

        THIS IS WHAT YOU WROTE
        “Had Turkey not have intervened you would have cleansed us off the island years ago”

        AND THIS IS WHAT SENER ELCIL WROTE

        ““It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil. ”

        Now I know your not going to act like a Muppet or avoid answering this and make yourself look stupid, but do you see a similarity in what you said?

        • Kuruova

          Not falling for you’re bait. You just need to know one thing that we TC’s are alive and kicking which would not have been the case had your ENOSIS seaking, TC ethnic cleansing lot had your way. That’s all you need to know.

          • ROC

            You answered it already and you need to differentiate between what a real TC is and a fake, you insult the indigenous Turk

            • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

              what do you know about indigenous turks? they live in turkey where you have never been.

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      you are forced to read the truth here

  • Stuart Muir

    Remove all UN personnel immediately, it won’t take long one way or another for a resolution to the Cyprob to be found.IMO

  • Kazim

    Someone should tell Anastasiades, he missed that boat back in Crans-Montana!!

    • Kuruova

      He just can’t see everyone laughing behind his back. Someone please put him out of his misery and tell him IT’S OVER.

  • mustafa balci

    Akinci should tell him he will only talk to he stops all the gas explorations that’s it

    • Gold51

      Why.?

      • Kazim

        Why not? when ever we ask for something, he says “you can have it after a solution” in that case, he should also put the gas explorations on hold till after a solution..

        • Gold51

          Yes… but why.?
          Erdogan isn’t getting any gas now or later.
          You still don’t get it….you live in a corrupt Illegale non recongnised regim. You can’t be expecting EU Cyprus to trade with Erdogan as ISIS does.

    • ROC

      and what would that gain? another assimilation of another native Tc?

  • Kibristan

    Well unsurprising really. He now needs someone to give him a face saving scenario. He is ensuring that there is no way he is going to negotiate again.

  • Rächer

    An old fool grinding out an old line. We, the TC’s do not recognise you as anything else except the mouthpiece for the GO church and the herd that follow it.
    When you come to the table, be prepared for the subject matter: PARTITION! And bring the guys that pulls your strings; Tsipras, Fat Man and the one with the long black dress.

    • Louis

      Have you consulted your eight year old wife, and asked for permission to make comments on an adult site?

      • Harry

        Ha ha!

      • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

        actually, she is nine, you jealous soul

      • ROC

        One can always tell Anatolian illegal like Racher, they always write with their own BS, never stick to facts, I put this down to them being caged too long in the north Mean fancy living in the North in a stolen house and if a solution came about you could be deported back to Turkland LOL

  • Dogmeat

    Well that’s mighty neighbourly of him! Anything new to bring to the table?

  • turkishcypriot

    South Cyprus leader Anas. Everybody is tired of your nonsense. There is no provocations and violations by Turkey. That is in your mind. You are not in the position to make any demands. He (Anas) knows that he is not going to have his way, that’s why he is making excuses all the time. It is not respectful. When are you going to have some dignity.

    I liked the paragraph which says:
    Asked about statements which Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci made on Thursday during a televised conference, Prodromou said that Akinci did not say anything which was not already known.
    You are on your own Anas. The only thing you can do is to recognize TRNC before it is too late.

    • Louis

      Another brainwashed Erdogan wannabe

      • turkishcypriot

        I suggest first you learn how to speak, before you can join in into serious conversation. The only thing these GC commentators know and repeat is Erdogan, Erdogan, Erdogan. You know what. You absolutely deserve him.

        • Kuruova

          They secretly wish he was their leader!

    • cyprus observer

      The TRNC May get the odd recognition in the forthcoming decades…who knows, but the ROC will never recognise it. It’s back to the negotiating table…the only way forward for both sides.

      • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

        whether the south recognizes or not becomes irrelevant once others do in the near future. stay tuned.

        • Parthenon Returns

          Kosovo 130 “TRNC” 1.

          Is your cause not more just than Kosovo? And you have mighty all-powerful Turkiye behind you. And yet not even Azerbaijan has recognised you. Any reason why???

          • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

            who cares about kosovo? just hang on. you will be disappointed soon enough.

            • Parthenon Returns

              I’ve been waiting 34 years since UDI in 1983 & still no recognition!!!!
              Just how unjust can your cause be!!!

              • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                how is it to lose 37% of jointly owned lands? must be hurting.

                • Parthenon Returns

                  37% of Greek land. Nothing jointly owned in Cyprus. Dont you know that Cyprus is a Greek island?

                  • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                    why do you want readers to laugh at you? masochist?

        • ROC

          “Once others do” Laughts you idiot you had 44 years to argue your point to the UN and world and nothing has happen, But what do you care your a Anatolian not a Cypriot.

          • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

            your math stinks. the trnc does not exist since 44 years, not even the coup of your thugs. just wait until the un leave for good.

            • ROC

              what I said, in 44 years the TRNC has had no recogntion and still wont for another 44 years.

              • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                you are thick. no trnc 44 years ago. use your fingers if it helps.

                • ROC

                  sorry for spitting ends, but its the point you idiot not the timeline, here corrected like a true GREEK CYPRIOT does admit got the years wrong,,, this is something that no Turk has in his DNA

                  In 1983 the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) declared independence,

                  • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                    wow! with your fingers you can count. your kids must be proud of you, if nobody else.

                    • ROC

                      what you still wanna avoid the the crux of what I was saying?

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      no crux here, only minarets.

                    • ROC

                      Ok you just proved your an idiot in debate, oh well cannot say I never tried

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      what you call debate are your hiccups. take rennie.

                    • ROC

                      The more you reply like that, the more you prove your an idiot, dont you see that?

                    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

                      you have just proved your point. lol !

    • Quasimodo

      *pat pat*

  • Antonio

    No one believes this rubbish anymore.

  • Tom Steel

    Why does the RoC President continue to stipulate conditions before he will engage in talks with the TRNC President? Just get on with fresh talks and bring something positive to the table, as opposed to an old and failed agenda. No UN, EU, Greece or Turkey or any other nation or body at the initial stages.

  • Disruptive

    UNFICYP just downgraded number of personnel by 10%, so it’s one foot out of the door already…

