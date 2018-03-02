Cobalt Air joins International Air Transport Association

Larnaca-based Cobalt Air became a member of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) on Friday.

At a ceremony held at Larnaca airport, Andrew Madar, executive director of the airline received the relevant certificate from Iata’s director of public relations Nicholas Bousiotis.

“It is an honour for us to become a member of IATA. We were looking forward to doing so and we see plenty of opportunities opening up for us because of our membership of Iata,” Madar said.

On his part, Bousiotis said Iata, which has more than 280 members, wished the company every success.

Giorgos Mamalakis, director of Iata for Greece and Cyprus, also welcomed Cobalt, adding that the association was ready to support the airline by any means necessary.