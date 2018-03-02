Cypriot woman selling her breast milk online

A 24-year-old Cypriot woman is earning thousands of euros by selling her breast milk to men online who want to build their muscles, it was reported on Friday.

Rafaela Lamprou, 24, who gave birth to her second child seven months ago, found herself producing excess milk that she had no room to store, so she decided to sell it after being approached by men asking for some of the milk as they feel it helps them build muscles.

According to the Mail Online, Lamprou, has so far sold nearly 500 litres of breast milk and made £4,500 (around €5,000). No information was given whether Lamprou lives in Cyprus or the UK.

She said she had initially started by donating her milk to women who were struggling to produce it for their babies, but then men were approaching her for the milk “either as part of their fitness regime or for “fetish reasons” and began selling it to them”.

Lamprou, who lives with her husband Alex, 33, and their two children, now sends her milk out to men for cash on a regular basis.

“I gave birth to my son seven months ago. I had a lot of milk and I thought I needed to do something with it so I started storing it,” she told the Mail Online.

She said she was producing two litres of milk a day, and that it was too much though and it was taking up all the chest freezer. “It was full. I didn’t know what to do with it”.

Initially, she said, she asked mums who were having trouble breastfeeding if they wanted it.

“I started giving it away. I liked seeing the new mums’ faces when I was able to help them.”

But after getting enquiries from men, she decided to charge male buyers €1 per ounce of breast milk.

“It started with men who were interested in bodybuilding. They say it is good for building muscle mass, but then I started to get enquiries from men with fetishes,” she said.

Lamprou said she now breastfeeds on demand. She even took tests to prove to her customers she doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol.

“It was a bit strange at first giving breast milk to a guy with fetishes but as long as it is just that and not asked to show any part of my body, I don’t mind it at all. I am open-minded,” Lamprou said.

She started a Facebook group where customers can order her breast milk.

“I am also on a website where men can approach me for the milk. You do get some creeps on there but I avoid them.”

Lamprou said she was unsure how long she would carry on for, but said her husband was “supportive” of what she is doing. She added it is “quite addictive”.

“My husband is so supportive of me. He is really cool about it. He is happy as long as I am.”