March 2nd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Four years for armed robbery on kiosk   

Larnaca courthouse

The Larnaca court on Friday sentenced a man to four years in prison for an armed robbery committed in August last year in the Famagusta region.

The 29-year-old was caught red-handed just after the robbery.

On August 15 an employee working at the kiosk reported that two hooded men entered the premises and threatened him with a gun.

The two perpetrators took €1,200 from the cash register and fled.

The employee, 24, and some customers chased the thieves and managed to catch one of them, a 29-year-old resident of Larnaca.

The man was arrested and the gun was found outside the kiosk.

Police officers arrested a second man, aged 35, on August 16 in Larnaca after evidence pointed to his involvement in the incident.

Another arrest in connection with the case, the third, was made a week later in Larnaca.

After receiving more information during their investigation, police detained a 51-year-old Larnaca resident.

  • Mist

    A better sentence 8 years for possession of the gun plus 4 for the robbery.

  • almostbroke

    All very jumbled reporting At least one convicted who is he/she ? What happened to the others ?

    • SuzieQ

      We may never know…..

