Four years for armed robbery on kiosk   

The Larnaca court on Friday sentenced a man to four years in prison for an armed robbery committed in August last year in the Famagusta region.
The 29-year-old was caught red-handed just after the robbery.
On August 15 an employee working at the kiosk reported that two hooded men entered the premises and threatened him with a gun.
The two perpetrators took €1,200 from the cash register and fled.
The employee, 24, and some customers chased the thieves and managed to catch one of them, a 29-year-old resident of Larnaca.
The man was arrested and the gun was found outside the kiosk.
Police officers arrested a second man, aged 35, on August 16 in Larnaca after evidence pointed to his involvement in the incident.
Another arrest in connection with the case, the third, was made a week later in Larnaca.
After receiving more information during their investigation, police detained a 51-year-old Larnaca resident.