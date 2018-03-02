Graphic art tells its story

What does it take to make a good story? It used to be a great imagination, a compelling narrative, fascinating characters and plot twists along with a few cliff-hangers. Pictures were once part of the story but now the visual side of things has taken over.

This is why the fourth annual Graphic Stories Cyprus conference from March 9-11 in Nicosia is coming back bigger and better than before. The conference on graphic design and visual communication will offer three days for professionals and amateurs to expand their artistic education and develop their critical perception of modern graphic art, both on a local and international level. A mixture of lectures, workshops and exhibitions will provide the perfect chance for networking.

The conference will run a total of seven lectures over the first two days. The first one will be on March 9 at 4.45 by 3D modeller and digital sculptor Andreas Rossides at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia. Rossides will talk on interactive arts – from graphic design to animation while screening his 3D animated short film Off the Hook.

Up next at 5.15pm, Celine Cabannes will talk on how to sell when you’re working in the creative field. Cabannes, who works for an advertising agency as head of strategy and marketing, will use her experience to touch on which the classic pitfalls to avoid when you’re a creative selling to a client, how to establish a long-term collaboration with clients and much more.

After Cabannes gives us the low down on how to sell, Rob Snow will speak at 5.45pm on the life of the designer. This is a small introduction to his main talk on Saturday at 8pm at the Aigaia School of Art and Design on copyright.

After a short coffee break, Manos Ganas and Tasos Anastasiades will speak at 6.30pm on creating a comic as an introduction to their workshop on Saturday and Sunday. Then, Philip de Castan will have an open discussion with the public at 7pm, before Panos Vassiliou talks at 7.30pm, followed by Stafanos Karagos at 8pm.

Castan, a well-known designer and one of the first graphic artists to work in Cyprus, will speak with the audience and answer questions on the present as well as the future of visual communication. After this discussion Vassiliou, who works in typography, will talk about how to build successful brands. The last speaker of the day, Karagos who is a thought leader in the technology field, will present views and case studies from around the world to touch on the subject of data-driven communication.

The evening will end with a poster exhibition from 9pm until 10.30pm.

Saturday and Sunday will be dedicated to workshops. Paper, Pencils and Pixels by Snow will run on both days from 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm and the workshop Using InDesign for Web Design by Nikos Gazetas will also run on both days from 10am-3pm, at the Aigaia School of Arts and Design. The workshop Create Comics by Anastasiades and Ganas will run on Saturday at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and on Sunday at the Aigaia school. Both workshops will be from 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm. Children can also have a go at graphics on Saturday at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation when Panayiota Michael will run two sessions, at 10.30am-12.30pm and 12.30pm-2.30pm, on writing, the origins of civilisation.

Snow will also be back at 8pm for his lecture on copyright and then he will present his art exhibition at 9pm at Aigaia.

Graphic Stories Cyprus

Conference on graphic design and visual communication. March 9-11. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia and the Aigia School of Art and Design, Nicosia. Different times. Tel: 96-608548