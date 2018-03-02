Greece wants speedy return of soldiers who strayed into Turkey

March 2nd, 2018 Greece, Turkey 19 comments

Greece expects Turkey to swiftly return two Greek soldiers detained after they mistakenly strayed onto Turkish territory during a border patrol, its government spokesman said on Friday.

The two Greek soldiers were on patrol at the country’s north-eastern border with Turkey and were detained by Turkish forces after they were spotted in Turkish territory due to bad weather conditions, Greece’s army command said on Friday.

“We are in consultation with Turkish authorities for a prompt resolution of the matter,” Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters.

“Legal processes in Turkey will be put in motion swiftly and we expect the return of the two Greeks to our country,” he said.

The incident took place during a normal patrol in the thickly forested area of Kastanies at Evros. However, it is understood that previous incidents have normally been resolved on the spot.

“Yesterday’s incident was the result of a mistake. The two Greek officers diverged from their route because of the bad weather in the area, and found themselves, I repeat, by mistake, in Turkish territory,” Tzanakopoulos said.

Tzanakopoulos said that after the arrest of the two Greeks stipulated legal procedures followed.

“It’s a formality and concerns a trial for illegal entry to the country which will be concluded and we expect their return to our country,” he said.

Greece’s army command said earlier that from the first moment, Greek authorities were in contact with their Turkish counterparts and that procedures for the soldiers’ return to Greece were ongoing.

Turkish officials were not immediately available to comment.

The two Greeks, a second lieutenant and a soldier, were in good health, held at Andrianoupolis or Edirne as the town is called in Turkish.

The two Nato partners teetered on the brink of war in 1974, 1987 and 1996 over long-running disputes on ethnically divided Cyprus, mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and sovereignty over uninhabited islets in that sea.

In December, during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens, the two countries agreed to revive a consultation process for confidence-building measures.

  • ROC..

    I can the soliders that seeked assylum are not returned nore will these, sad case is thoese that would be returned would probally torchured and then inprisoned for 30 year plus ,typical Turkish ploy

    • Murganzo

      Took the words out of my mouth; seems the way they will go given the current climate but you never know they might surprise us and release them.

      • Kazim

        If government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos uses the magic word, he will get them back..

        • ROC..

          Give us the Assylum turkish soliders back so we can commit a little midnight express on them and we will return the greek soliders

          if that what you had in mind?

          • Kibris74

            What a good idea!!!!

          • Kazim

            no….he did not say the magic word, “please” (since you menton ,handing over those traitors wouldnt be a bad idea either) why are you so concerned what will happen to them if they were returned?

    • athessalonian

      Having read “Kathimerini,” “To Vema,” Ta Nea,” “Huriyet Daily News,” “Daily Sabah,” to name a few, on the subject matter, nowhere did I read nonsensical views such as the ones expressed by your submission.

      • Leo

        How can you possibly read a Turkish Newspaper and believe what it says?

        • athessalonian

          Hello Leo! Hard at work with the anti-anything-Turkish propaganda I see… Keep up the good work.

          • Neroli

            Beware trolls about!

          • Leo

            Just like to inform you and other readers about, the genocidal maniacs. It’s not “propaganda” as it’s very easily verifiable if I’m telling the truth or not. Now, how many newspapers have been closed down, and how many journalists are languishing in prison?

            • athessalonian

              That is indeed a noble gesture on your behalf Leo. I am almost certain that many on this here forum will harbor feelings of appreciation and indebtedness towards such amply demonstrated diligence…

    • Leo

      Don’t forget, Greece handed over that Army helicopter.

  • Leo

    Let the Blackmailing begin.

    • athessalonian

      There is no such a thing as “Blackmailing” in diplomatic circles Leo as the preferred term in use is “negotiated proposals.”

      • Leo

        As I and you are not in any diplomatic circles, then we shall call it as it is. Blackmail.

        • athessalonian

          Now how would you know what circles is someone you know very little about in?

          • Leo

            It’s the way you come across,very undiplomatic, albeit you do try hard not to, alas, your true colours come flying through, red, is your colour.

            • athessalonian

              Now that is perceptive Leo! I am at a loss for words…

