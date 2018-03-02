At least 60,000 Cypriots suffer from rare diseases

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

At least 60,000 Cypriots suffer from a rare disease President of the Rare Diseases Alliance Androulla Eleftheriou said on the occasion of an awareness event marking Rare Disease Day on Friday.

House President Demetris Syllouris also marked Rare Disease Day in an address to the plenary. He spoke of the need to raise awareness and exert pressure so that every country’s health system adapts to rare disease sufferers and aim to cure them.
Syllouris said that in 2018 Rare Disease Day is dedicated to the importance of access to holistic care services and to the value of research and exchange of knowledge and resources between EU member states aiming to improve patients’ health and quality of life.

During the awareness event, which took place in Nicosia, Eleftheriou said that a disease is considered to be rare if it affects less than 1 in 2,000 people, adding that for the time being there are 6,000 – 8,000 different rare diseases.

At least 60,000 Cypriots suffer from rare diseases, she said.

In Cyprus, the National Committee on Rare Diseases has undertaken the task of overseeing the implementation of the National Strategy of Rare Diseases, she noted. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Christina Yiannaki has been appointed to head the Committee.

Addressing the event, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the ministry offers services for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of several rare diseases through the specialised clinics, hospitals and scientific centres of both the public and the private sector.

The ministry, Ioannou added has always supported in various ways specialisation on rare diseases.

  • almostbroke

    Yet another ‘association ‘ The President of the Rare Disease Alliance ‘ what next !!!!

  • Diana

    Actually I don’t know if you all noticed but the health Minister doesn’t look too good either.

    • SuzieQ

      😉😉🤗

  • Philippos

    That’s funny, I though all of us Cypriots suffered from a rare disease. A complete absence of common sense. They say that common sense is very rare.

  • John Henry

    I’m not sure how to take this. The opposite of rare is…common I suppose. If cancer were rare would we not be pleased about this? I would hope the health ministry and its charges would be focused on treating every individual’s ailments with every weapon available. I wish all those suffering from anything a speedy recovery and a pain free life always.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      The cancer fund must be good!

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    No no no the doctors have it all wrong. There is one disease rampant and its hereditary as even most of the TC’s have it and all GC’s have it.
    Its called Argirophilia

  • Kevin Ingham

    If rare diseases afflict less than 1 in 2000, but at least 60,000 Cypriots have a rare disease (about 1 in 15) then the Cypriot gene pool needs a bit of serious refreshing (to say the least)

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      What is the distribtion of these rare diseases as with six to eight thousend rare diseases we may have only 10 to 20 Cypriots (or less) with any one particular rare disease,,,indeed the presence of a relatively large number of rare diseases could be indicative of past additions to the gene pool bringing in such conditions…

    • Leo

      A bit like the British Aristocracy?

