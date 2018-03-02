MPs give transport ministry two weeks to sort out conflicting bicycle laws

MPs on gave Friday the transport ministry two weeks to make the necessary arrangements to avoid the clash between penalties provided in local government regulations and the bill regulating bicycles or they will press ahead and table the bill to the plenum for a vote.

The House transport committee, which discussed the bill on Friday, rejected the ministry’s request for a six-month extension to sort out the issue concerning conflicting provisions in local government regulations on the penalties for offences.

MPs said that they cannot wait any longer.

“The bill is pending since 2011, we had already given them four months,” Greens’ MP Charalambos Theopemptou told the Cyprus Mail.

He said that the unions of municipalities and communities as well as the government had two years to sort this issue out but had yet to negate provisions in local government regulations concerning penalties for cycling offences, and motorists, which are also provided for in the bill.

The negation was necessary, Theopemptou said, otherwise, there would be a clash with the provisions in the bill.

MPs he said, could not amend local government regulations, and that is why they have been waiting for the competent authorities to do so.

He added that the transport ministry said they would need another six months to complete consultations with local authorities and then send the amendments to the state legal services for vetting, thus prolonging the new legislation even longer.

“They could just hire a lawyer and ask them to find these provisions,” Theopemptou said.

Some of the provisions in local government regulations date back to 1960, he said.

The committee, he said, would discuss the bill again in 15 days, and then table it to the House plenum to vote.

After the bill is voted, he said, there would be a six-month transition period during which time, they could amend the regulations.

The bill regulates road behaviour of cyclists but also of motorists, their obligations, and introduces penalties for several offences. It reportedly provides for extrajudicial fines ranging from €25 to €85, but serial offenders may be taken to court where they face steeper penalties.