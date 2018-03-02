Period pains: Learn how to deal with them quickly and effectively

The period. The monthly suffering of every woman. For some, it is almost painless, but many women suffer from dysmenorrhoea every month, that is, from pains and cramps during their period. It is probably the most common gynecological problem in teenagers and young women and the most frequent cause of absence from school or work.

Since Hippocrates’ time, many theories have been proposed for the possible causes of dysmenorrhea. The theory which seems to be prevalent today is that the increase in certain substances (prostaglandins) causes uterine contractions and pain. The return of these substances to “normal” levels puts a stop to painful symptoms.

In addition to functional causes, the symptoms may also be due to an anatomic pain-inducing disorder, such as endometriosis, ovarian cyst, fibroidoma, polyps and others.

If the causes of pain are not functional but organic, the treatment should be targeted at the root. In this case, anti-inflammatory painkillers are advantageous as they reduce pain until the “deeper” cause can be addressed.

Along with painkillers, here are some methods that can help relieve pain:

A hot shower: Heat is considered a good way to soothe and relax the uterine muscles. A hot shower is considered a traditional solution to alleviate pain during menstruation. Massage: relax your muscles by massaging your stomach Sports: gym workout, swimming, walking or cycling Complementary therapies: e.g. the use of herbal teas such as raspberry (raspberry) tea leaves or homeopathic remedies

