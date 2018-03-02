Planned work stoppage at Limassol port cancelled

A two-hour stoppage by Limassol port workers scheduled on Monday has been cancelled, trade unions said on Friday after procedures were set in motion to satisfy the workers’ safety concerns.

Port workers at Limassol had announced a two-hour work for Monday over safety concerns after an accident last week in which one of their colleagues was seriously injured.

The port workers were to gather outside the port between 9am and 11am on Monday in protest over health and safety hazards in their workplace, demanding changes in the way some procedures were being carried out and an improvement of safety levels within the port.

Trade unions Sek and Peo said the work stoppage was cancelled, as, following the industrial action threat, “many mechanisms have been mobilised, all of which have a common goal, the safety of port workers”.

On Monday, the unions said, a meeting would take place with those in charge to discuss how to improve security and working conditions.

“The aim was not the work stoppage but to raise awareness among everyone involved, so that safety levels are constantly improved at the port work place which is heavy industry and which comes with hazards,” the unions said.

Unions said earlier in the week that big and small accidents at the port are not uncommon, but they are usually not made known to the public.

The work stoppage announcement came in the wake of an accident in which a 28-year-old man was severely injured when the straddle carrier he was test driving after a malfunction, fell to its side trapping him inside the cabin.

He was freed from the cabin by the fire service and was transferred to the Limassol general hospital where he is still being treated.