Police searching for missing woman and her two children

Police said on Friday they were searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Somalia and her two children, who were reported missing from their Nicosia home since Tuesday.

The woman was named as Warda Hassan Waaberi who was with her six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter at the time they disappeared.

The 24-year-old is 1.65metres tall, of normal build with brown eyes and black hair.

Police urge anyone who can help locate the woman and her children to call the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 – 22802231 or the citizen hotline at 1460 or the nearest police station.