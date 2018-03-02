Turkish comments on gas are overridden by convergences at talks, spokesman says

By Staff Reporter

Whatever the Turkish side says about hydrocarbons exploration is overridden by the convergences already reached on the issue during negotiations, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou on Friday.

He said it had been agreed during previous talks that the exploitation of natural resources would be the responsibility of a federal state in reunited Cyprus. Prodromou was responding to new statements by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on the issue on Thursday night.

The spokesman said however he did not wish to comment further and in any case, Akinci had said nothing new. “These comments and exchange of messages on who said what, we believe they are not helpful nor constructive,” he added.

He reiterated that at according to the convergences already reached the government of the reunified state would be the competent authority after a solution. “So, the answer is there and any other comments cannot override that convergence,” Prodromou said.

Main opposition Akel spokesman, Stefanos Stefanou, reiterated that solving the Cyprus problem was the solution to the dispute on natural gas.

He also said that the two leaders ought to meet to discuss how to proceed as to the settlement talks. “It is indeed, a historic obligation of both,” Stefanou said.