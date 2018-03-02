U.S. evangelist Graham ‘followed Jesus all the way to heaven,’ son says

March 2nd, 2018 Americas, World 0 comments

U.S. evangelist Graham ‘followed Jesus all the way to heaven,’ son says

File photo: Graham speaks during Crusade in New York

By Jeff Mason and Greg Lacour

 

U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who preached to millions and counseled presidents in his 70-year career, was remembered as a man who loved his family and the Bible at a funeral on Friday attended by President Donald Trump in Graham’s native North Carolina.

The service at his religious center was a mix of Bible readings, tender family memories, songs and words meant to inspire. About 2,300 people gathered beneath a canvas tent emblematic of Graham’s 1949 Los Angeles revival that marked his breakthrough as a religious leader.

Graham, who died on February 21 at age 99, lay in honor at the U.S. Capitol this week in recognition of a clergyman who became the first noted evangelist to take his message to the Soviet bloc when its communist regimes were hostile to organized religion.

“Just a few days ago, my father followed Jesus all the way to heaven,” son Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said at the funeral.

He said the man seen by millions around the world preaching the Bible was the same man at home. Billy Graham asked his children to read him the Bible because he loved to hear God’s word, other family members said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step from Air Force One to attend the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“He was faithful. He was available and he was teachable,” son Nelson “Ned” Graham told the service.

Trump, a Republican, sat with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, in the front row.

The president spoke with family members ahead of the funeral, including Jean Ford, Graham’s sister, but was not among the speakers at the service.

Graham will be buried in a pine coffin made by Louisiana prison inmates and laid to rest next to his late wife, Ruth, at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

His headstone will carry his name, dates of birth and death and the inscription “Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ” above a reference to John 14:6. The Bible passage reads: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'”

Graham became the de facto White House chaplain to several U.S. presidents, most famously Richard Nixon.

The evangelist found himself at times in controversy over his disapproving stand on gay rights, as well as over a secretly recorded conversation with Nixon in which the cleric complained that Jews had too much influence on the U.S. media.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close