March 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, Opinion, Our View 4 comments

Our View: Surely the president’s law firm is involved in a conflict of interest

Nobody appears to have seen much wrong with the fact that the Nicos Chr. Anastasiades law firm is among the providers of the citizenship-for-investment scheme. The name is on a list of the main providers of this service requested by the legislature, and it includes the four big auditing firms as well as the Tassos Papadopoulos and Co law office.

Is it excessive to suggest there is a conflict of interest? Here is a state policy, from which the president’s law firm – even if, as he maintains, he has nothing to do with it – benefits financially. The main partners in the law firm are the president’s daughters, so nobody can deny that his family is benefiting from the citizenship-for-investment scheme. What makes matters worse is that one of his sons-in-law has a business that finds investments – mainly real estate – for citizenship applicants.

Considering the scheme is a very lucrative business, estimated to have generated more than €3 billion since its introduction, it would be no exaggeration to say that the president’s family has made millions from it. And the law firm has a big advantage over its competitors. A foreigner seeking citizenship would be inclined to go to the firm of the president’s family on the assumption it is the best-connected of the providers. Even if this were not the case, a foreigner would be inclined to believe his or her application would encounter no difficulties if it is handled by the law firm with direct access to the head of state.

Even if everything is done according to the book and the law firm does not use Anastasiades’ position to attract clientele, the link does not reflect well on the president or the Republic. The scheme was supposed to have been a short-term measure to attract foreign investment during the recession, but now we are out of the recession and back on the growth path, someone could ask why it was still in place? One could claim that it was kept because it served the financial interests of the Anastasiades family law firm, even if there were other, more convincing reasons, such as maintaining the pre-bail-in economic model that benefits developers, law and auditing firms.

After their swearing in on Thursday, the members of the Anastasiades cabinet were asked to sign a code of ethics. One of the paragraphs stipulated that ministers had a duty, ‘not only to act with absolute impartiality, but also to ensure against any suspicion of personal interest’. It would be interesting to know if the president also signed the code of ethics.

  • Bruce

    In Italy ex- Prime Minister Berlesconi can not stand for public office because of a tax conviction, but in Cyprus we have a boastful President whose law office is benefitting substantially from money laundering and tax evasion by its clients. Nothing is done to penalise this conflict of interest despite Anastasiades declaring that there will be ” zero toleration of corruption”. Cyprus should be renamed SoJOKEstan!

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Well I guess the EU did not declare Cyprus and Bulgaria to be the most corrupt Countries in EU for nothing. Yet Nik the Greek tells Turkey that they do not respect the rule of law or the international law. Well Nik clean your own backyard first and then you can ask others to be honest.

  • Bob Ellis

    Lawyers ? conflict of interests ? Why is this suddenly a problem ? When people have been right richly screwed for years by their shady shenanigans.
    Most people, with the exception of some wealthy naive foreigners, are aware of how broken the law is here and steer clear of doing business on this corrupt isle. Cyprus has had numerous opportunities and demands ( anyone remember the MoU in 2013 ?) to change is ‘legal’ culture and chooses not to because it is seen as a way for everyone to get ‘rich’. When tourism and passport selling inevitably fail how will we survive with no investment and a broken reputation ? topped off with a corrupt incestuous legal system that runs the country. Tragically, it’s like Turkeys voting for Christmas, with the electorate too dumb to realise urgent change is required and the real power to change being contolled by the lawyers themselves. This country really does need, and probably will experience, a real crisis in the next few years ? the status quo will kill Cyprus with the only real wealth still being with those pesky lawyers.

    • Jay Bee

      Yes, many truths above. Sadly, nothing will change – short to medium term – as the populace does not seem to have a real hunger for change, which we have seen in other more enlightened countries ?
      The rich will continue to get richer, on the backs of the good people of Cyprus. Corruption will flourish like a pox in the great unwashed/unclean.

      We will all sit and watch this happen, as we are ALL currently powerless to bring about the massive change necessary to make our little island a ‘good’ place to live once again.

      I am proud of our wee island, which is why I want so much more for its people and our visitors….. Daydream believer ? Maybe, but at least I WANT to see real improvement, something to look forward to……

      Coffee time….

